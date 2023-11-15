The Sooners, the Cowboys and the Wildcats do not play each other in the final two weeks of the regular season, making it feasible that all three teams finish with a 7-2 record and tied at second place in the conference. The Wildcats notably play Iowa State on Nov. 25, and a win would give them the head-to-head tiebreaker while knocking the Cyclones out of the logjam for second place.

This clarification is almost certainly directed at the potential three-way tie of Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Kansas State. All three teams, along with Iowa State, are currently tied at No. 2 in the conference standings with 5-2 conference records behind Texas, which sits atop the conference with a 6-1 record.

The spokesperson also added that "there have been no changes to any rules regarding Big 12 Football tiebreaker procedures, which were agreed upon prior to the season and went into effect August of 2023."

In an email to OUInsider, a Big 12 spokesperson stated that "in the event of a multiple-team tie, head-to-head wins takes precedence. If all the tied teams are not common opponents, the tied team that defeated each of the other tied teams enters the Championship berth."

While the three teams do not play each other to end the regular season, the Cowboys defeated both Oklahoma and Kansas State earlier this year. Under this clarification, if all three teams win out, along with Texas, the Cowboys would win the tiebreaker and advance to the Big 12 title game and play the Longhorns because of their wins over Oklahoma and Kansas State. The Sooners and the Wildcats, importantly, do not play each other this season.

However, this clarification seems to contradict the tiebreaker rules that are listed on the Big 12 website. According to the website, any three-way ties involving teams that have not all played each other would be settled by each team's record against the next highest-placed common opponent.

Under this rule, it would be Kansas State — not Oklahoma State — that would advance in this specific three-way tie due to their wins against common opponents. While this new "clarification" would not directly harm the Sooners' chances of advancing to the Big 12 title game if they tie with Kansas State and Oklahoma State, it does significantly change things for both Wildcats and the Cowboys.

But this specific three-way tie is not the only scenario. There are still lots of ways that things could shake out over the final two weeks. For the Sooners, the easiest path to the Big 12 title game likely includes either a Texas loss to Iowa State, a Texas loss to Texas Tech combined with a Kansas State loss to Iowa State, or if Oklahoma State loses one of its final two games.

Of course, the Sooners have to win their final two games against BYU and TCU to remain viable. That's been the focus from OU coach Brent Venables this week.

“I just know that I’m trying to win this week," Venables said during his Tuesday press conference. "That’s where I can utilize the time that I have in the best way. Obviously everything starts with me as the head coach. But what do we got to do to win this week? And then, what is the turnaround on a short week next week to get these guys ready to play against TCU on that following Friday. Everything else falls, takes care of itself. We’ve put ourselves in a tough position. That’s what I know.

"We don’t control our own destiny. But let’s focus on the finish. Let’s focus on this week."