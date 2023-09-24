Let's take a look at how teams from around the Big 12 fared in Week 4 and what they have coming up in Week 5.



Baylor Bears (1-3)

Week 4 Result: Baylor 6, No. 3 Texas 38 One Note: Baylor's inability to run the football was a major problem against the Longhorns, mustering only 60 yards on 31 attempts (1.9 ypc). Week 5 Opponent: at UCF (3-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | FS1/FS2 Line: UCF (-12.0)

BYU Cougars (3-1)

Week 4 Result: BYU 27, Kansas 38 One Note: BYU had just nine yards on the ground against Kansas on 22 attempts, which comes out to just 0.4 yards per carry. Week 5 Opponent: vs. Cincinnati (2-2) Game Info: Fri, Sep 29 | 9:15 pm | ESPN Line: BYU (-3.0)

Cincinnati Bearcats (2-2)

Week 4 Result: Cincinnati 6, Oklahoma 20 One Note: Emory Jones and the Cincinnati offense put up 376 yards but had just six points to show for it, as they had two interceptions, three drives ended with a turnover on downs, and went just 3-15 on third down. Week 5 Opponent: at BYU (3-1) Game Info: Fri, Sep 29 | 9:15 pm | ESPN Line: BYU (-3.0)

Houston Cougars (2-2)

Week 4 Result: Houston 38, Sam Houston 7 One Note: Donovan Smith turned in a very efficient day in Week 4, going 31-40 for 294 yards and one score through the air against a defense that was allowing 13.5 points per game. Week 5 Opponent: at Texas Tech (1-3) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | FS1/FS2 Line: Texas Tech (-9.0)

Iowa State Cyclones (2-2)

Week 4 Result: Iowa State 34, Oklahoma State 27 One Note: Iowa State QB Rocco Becht had a breakout performance against Oklahoma State, throwing for 348 yards and three touchdowns and leading ISU to a season-high 34 points. Week 5 Opponent: at No. 14 Oklahoma (4-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 6:00 pm | FS1 Line: Oklahoma (-19.0)

No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0)

Week 4 Result: Kansas 38, BYU 27 One Note: Jalon Daniels returned to form after being held out of the endzone last week, tossing three touchdown passes to help keep the Jayhawks undefeated. Week 5 Opponent: at No. 3 Texas (4-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | ABC Line: Texas (-16.5)

Kansas State Wildcats (3-1)

Week 4 Result: Kansas State 44, UCF 31 One Note: K-State RB DJ Giddens had a career day in the Wildcats' Big 12 opener, churning out 207 yards and four touchdowns on 30 carries. Week 5 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A

Line: N/A

No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0)

Week 4 Result: Oklahoma 20, Cincinnati 6 One Note: Oklahoma's defense made a statement against its first Big 12 opponent, holding a Big 12 opponent out of the endzone for the first time since it's 41-3 victory over Kansas on November 18, 2017. Week 5 Opponent: vs. Iowa State (2-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 6:00 pm | FS1 Line: Oklahoma (-19.0)

Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-2)

Week 4 Result: Oklahoma State 27, Iowa State 34 One Note: Alan Bowman was the only quarterback to get action in this game and wasn't particularly effective, going 23-48 for 278 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, including a game-sealer late in the fourth quarter. Week 5 Opponent: BYE Game Info: N/A Line: N/A

TCU Horned Frogs (3-1)

Week 4 Result: TCU 34, SMU 17 One Note: TCU RB Emani Bailey took 25 carries for 126 yards and a score, mirroring his performance last week against Houston with 23 carries, 126 yards, and one touchdown. Week 5 Opponent: vs. West Virginia (3-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 7:00 pm | ESPN2 Line: TCU (-9.0)

No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0)

Week 4 Result: Texas 38, Baylor 6 One Note: Jonathan Brooks emerged in this game as the Longhorns' top option at running back, taking 18 carries for 106 yards and two scores on the day. Week 5 Opponent: vs. Kansas (4-0) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | ABC Line: Texas (-16.5)

Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-3)

Week 4 Result: Texas Tech 13, West Virginia 20 One Note: For the third-straight season, Tyler Shough appeared to suffer a potentially serious injury and could miss some time, leaving Texas Tech to lean on Behren Morton in his stead. Week 5 Opponent: vs. Houston (2-2) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | FS1/FS2 Line: Texas Tech (-9.0)

UCF Knights (3-1)

Week 4 Result: UCF 31, Kansas State 44 One Note: UCF seemed to struggle mightily on the road in their first Big 12 game, suffering 10 penalties for 80 yards, and two costly turnovers, although Timmy McClain did make play throughout the night. Week 5 Opponent: vs. Baylor (1-3) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 2:30 pm | FS1/FS2 Line: UCF (-12.0)

West Virginia Mountaineers (3-1)

Week 4 Result: West Virginia 20, Texas Tech 13 One Note: The start to the season couldn't have gone much better for Neal Brown and West Virginia. The Mountaineers have now won seven straight Big 12 games that were decided by one score. Week 5 Opponent: at TCU (3-1) Game Info: Sat, Sep 30 | 7:00 pm | ESPN2 Line: TCU (-9.0)