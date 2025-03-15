Softball: Timely hits help Sooners rally, secure series win over Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sydney Barker was absolutely battling. With the game tied at 4-4 in the top of the sixth inning, the based loaded and two outs on the board, Barker was locked into a full 3-2 count. The Sooners had struggled to generated offense for most of the game, and the crowd at Bogle Park knew the true freshman's at-bat would have a huge outcome on the game. Barker hung in, and drew a walk. It brought a runner home, which gave the Sooners a 5-4 lead. In the seventh inning, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas drilled an RBI single that brought home Maya Bland and added an insurance run. Pitcher Sam Landry made quick work of Arkansas' offense in the bottom of the seventh, and that sealed the Sooners' 6-4 win over the Razorbacks on Saturday. With the win, the Sooners clinch the weekend series. The Sooners beat Arkansas 7-0 in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader. Offense was hard to come by at times in both games. But OU coach Patty Gasso knows that if the defense and pitching are in sync, the offense will come. "We weren't finding our timing until finally late," Gasso said. "Our offense is too good to be held back. Up and down the lineup, they're really good. They're better than I thought they'd be at this time. They're stronger. They hit the ball hard. They can smoke the ball, but they can also lay down bunts. They can steal bases. It's kinda coming at you from all angles." That was true in both games, and particularly in the second game.

Nelly McEnroe-Marinas follows through on her swing during Game 1 on Saturday (Photo via John Hoover / Sooners on SI)

The Sooners went scoreless with just one hit in the first three innings, while the Razorbacks scored two runs in the third to take a 2-0 lead. The Sooners finally got on the board in the fourth inning with an RBI double from Gabbie Garcia, but they still trailed 2-1 heading into the fifth. But that's when the offense took off. Isabela Emerling blasted a two-run homer in the fifth, then Kasidi Pickering hit a solo home run in the sixth to add to Coor's base-loaded walk. McEnroe-Marinas' seventh inning was the cherry on top. The Sooners scored five runs and logged five hits over the final three innings. That joined nicely with the Sooners' defense. Kierston Deal got the start and allowed five hits and four runs over the first four innings. Isabella Smith pitched one inning in relief before the Sooners went back to Landry to close things out. Landry — who was fantastic in all seven innings of Game 1 — retired six of the seven batters she faced while striking out one batter. For the day, Landry pitched nine innings and allowed just four hits and zero runs. "The defense worked really well today, and I think (my mindset was) just let them hit, let the defense work, keep them guessing," Landry said. "Just keep mixing it up and never let it stay the same." The Sooners improved to 25-0 on the season and 5-0 in SEC play.

