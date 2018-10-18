It's time for the latest edition of Reel Sooners with several of Oklahoma's top commitments taking part in huge rivalry games. In fact Darion Green-Warren took part in one of the biggest games in the country this year. Take a look as we go over the tape and breakdown just what the Future Sooners shoed off this week.

Thoughts: Davis has been a bit hit and miss with his video so far this season but here he shows off some great hand-fighting at the line of scrimmage. I especially love his third clip where he jams hard with that inside hand to prevent a quick slant. His cornerback blitz was impressive and shows his willingness to be used as a nickel and how that might fit him early in his career.

Thoughts: Whatever you want to say about Urban Meyer the man can evaluate talent. He said something one time that really stuck with me 'we always like to evaluate elite players in big-time rivalry games, how do they handle that setting?' In this case Green-Warren mirrors really well on the first play, working with the receiver and putting himself in a great position to see the ball coming in.

Thoughts: Ndoma-Ogar hasn't been featured in a while and on this reel he shows a lot of versatility. He works so naturally to the second level on the first clip and once he does he keeps driving his feet and finishes the block well. On the second clip his block becomes a moving target pretty quickly but he understands his receiver's running alley and does a nice job finishing and sealing the lane.

Thoughts: The last clip is Wease being Wease, just strong hands and going up in the air to make a play. It's the first clip (in it's several editions) that I really like. It gives him a great chance to show his footwork and how quickly, smoothly, and subtly he can move laterally. That's not something I didn't know but it's always good to see it being practiced. What did surprise me a bit? Watch once he gets into open space and the acceleration he shows off in that short area, it's a sign of him continuing to physically develop.