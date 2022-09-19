Oklahoma's 2022 commitments in the class of 2023 is now entering the midseason of their years and are putting up one strong performance after another. In a stroke of good fortune this week's MVP came while SCOOPHD was on hand. Take a look at all the performances of the future Sooners on the week.

The Skinny: Adebawore and North Kansas City got back on track with a 23-3 win over Belton that saw North Kansas City hold Belton to a staggering 24 yards of offense on 33 plays. Adebawore had a sack on the night. Next Week: North Kansas City (3-1) is traveling to St. Joseph Central.

The Skinny: Arnold decided to spend this week proving he's human with a very pedestrian 8-18 for 72 yards and a 7-yard touchdown along with eight carries for 27 yards but it was enough as Guyer downed Prosper 23-6. Next Week: Guyer (4-0) is traveling to Little Elm.

The Skinny: Durango crushed yet another opponent this time wearing out Grand Junction Central 49-14. Bates and the offensive line did their part in helping the offense rush for 288 yards. Next Week: Durango (3-1) is hosting Longmont Mead.

The Skinny: Rickards and Brown got back to winning ways crushing Godby 45-13. Brown on the night had a pair of touchdowns (15, 20). Next Week: Rickards (1-3) is hosting Miami Edison.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders got back to winning and he and the defense largely shut down American Collegiate Academy 28-12. Next Week: Catholic (2-1) is hosting Berkeley Prep.

The Skinny: Evans and Judson came up just short against Hutto, 24-23. On the night Evans had four catches for 55 yards and a 20-yard punt return for the Rockets. Next Week: Judson (1-3) is hosting Midland Legacy.

The Skinny: Lee's Summit North downed rival Lee's Summit 38-16 and Green and his offensive line helped clear the way for 222 yards on the ground. Next Week: North (3-1) is hosting Blue Valley Northwest.

The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan crushed Saginaw 56-0 and in a lopsided game Hicks got some early touches and then made way for others. But what little he did, had impact with 11 carries for 88 yards and three touchdowns (16, 4, 3) along with three receptions for 68 yards and a 29-yard touchdown. Next Week: Ryan (2-1) is traveling to The Colony.

The Skinny: Howland and The Hun blitzed another opponent, this time Greenwich (Conn.) Brunswick, 42-7. Howland helped clear the path to a 28-0 halftime lead with three rushing touchdowns and another that was just missed before halftime with a fumble near the goal line. Next Week: Hun (3-0) is traveling to Salisbury (Conn.) Salisbury School on Sat., Sept. 24.

The Skinny: As Mustang crushed Springdale (Ark.) Har-ber 41-13 they did a large part of their work on the ground but Johnson managed a pair of big-time touchdowns (46, 24). Next Week: Mustang (2-1) is traveling to Yukon.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola are in the midst of one of the toughest schedules in their area and came up just short, 25-22, against perennial power Lakeland. Leblanc, with three tackles including one for loss, led an Osceola defense that gave up just 262 yards of offense on the night. Next Week: Osceola (1-2) is traveling to Rockledge.

The Skinny: McAlester and McCarty had the week off. Next Week: McAlester (3-0) is hosting Tulsa Memorial.

The Skinny: Bergan collected a lopsided 41-6 win over West Holt and McIntyre had a huge role in it. On the night he had three carries for 50 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown while managing five receptions for 79 yards and two touchdowns (17, 8). On defense he had six tackles (four solo), three tackles for loss, and one sack. Next Week: Bergan (2-2) is hosting Logan View/Scribner-Snyder. WEEK 4 MVP

The Skinny: Omosigho and Crandall took their first loss of the year to a very talented Melissa squad, 50-22. He had seven receptions for 77 yards and even threw a 15-yard touchdown pass. Defensively Omosigho made a number of tackles and was all over the field for the Pirates. Next Week: Crandall (3-1) is hosting Mesquite Poteet.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats trailed early but fought their way through the game and downed North Creek 38-28. Next Week: Mount Si (2-1) is hosting Sammamish Skyline.

The Skinny: After falling behind early Pettaway had a big touchdown to get Langham Creek on the board early in a mildly surprising 29-26 win over Bridgeland. Next Week: Langham Creek (2-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti had the week off. Next Week: IMG (2-1) is traveling to Phenix City (Ala.) Central.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who beat fell to Mallard Creek 35-6. Next Week: West Charlotte (2-3) is traveling to West Mecklenburg.

The Skinny: Spencer and Life Christian won a hard fought game in the 'battle for the bridge' against Brooklyn (N.Y.) Carnasie 28-14. Next Week: Life Christian (3-1) is traveling to Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.

The Skinny: The Chaps and Vasek had the week off. Next Week: Westlake (3-0) is hosting Lake Travis.

The Skinny: Vickers and Munroe had the week off. Next Week: Munroe (2-1) is traveling to Bradford.