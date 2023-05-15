Editor's Note: This is the second part in a series examining every Oklahoma position group heading into 2023. The first part, which focused on wide receivers, can be found here. The Oklahoma running back room is in a good, and unique, situation. Despite the departure of Eric Gray, who was the Sooners’ bell cow last season, there’s good reason to be optimistic about the running backs. Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk should be ready to slot into bigger roles, and it’s rare to have two young running backs who can easily be projected atop the depth chart this early in the offseason. Replacing Gray won’t be easy. He had one of the best seasons in OU history at running back, rushing for 1,363 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per carry, which ranked in the top 15 nationally. But the Sooners have resources to do it. Here’s a look at a few of the questions facing the Sooners’ running back room heading into 2023:

How do things shake out with Barnes, Sawchuk?

It's reasonable to think the Sooners could have a one-two punch dynamic with Barnes and Sawchuk. That’s what happened in the Cheez-It Bowl against Florida State. With Gray opting out and Marcus Major out with injury, the Sooners split the running back reps between Barnes and Sawchuk to great results. Barnes saw 27 carries and turned those into 108 yards and a touchdown, while Sawchuk turned his 15 opportunities into 100 yards and a score. They became the first freshman duo in 30 years to each run for 100 yards in a single game. It’s a very small sample size, but it was Barnes running as the lead back with Sawchuk seeing plenty of opportunities, too. Is that how things settle going into next season? Barnes has more experience and played as the backup running back behind Gray for much of last season. He suffered an injury during spring practices, leading Sawchuk to operate as the No. 1 running back. Both are former four-star prospects who bring something different to the table. Either way, it sounds like they enjoy playing together. “​​I feel like we always had a bond together,” Barnes said when asked by OUInsider during spring practices. “Things that people didn’t see on cameras, there’s a lot of things behind doors. We were always close. We’re critiquing each other, just making sure that he knows he can work on this and him telling me what I can work on or what he’s seeing I could’ve (done) better. I just love that chemistry between me and him, and I feel like we do a great job of connecting. Just bringing each other up, never bringing each other down.”

Can Marcus Major have an impact, stay healthy?

It’s easily to forget, but Major saw plenty of reps as the No. 2 running back early last season and had success. In the first five games, he carried the ball 38 times for 175 yards and four touchdowns. Unfortunately, injuries kept him off the field for much of the latter half of 2022. That’s been the story for Major during his OU tenure. Major also spent much of the spring injured, and didn’t play in the spring game. Even if he’s healthy, it’s unclear how much of a role Major would play given the emergence of Barnes and Sawchuk. But given that Major will be a redshirt senior in 2023, and has experience on the field, he could be an asset if he can stay healthy.

Do other guys see the field?