PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Brent Venables 'hopeful' that WR Nic Anderson plays against Tulane

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL0NTUFZEN21nams4P3NpPXJleHFEZlhiUjEyOHctWHI/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

NORMAN — Could one of the Sooners' best offensive weapons be available against Tulane?

Brent Venables is hopeful that'll be the case.

The OU coach said wide receiver Nic Anderson has been participating in practice this week, though stopped short of saying he will make his season debut this weekend against the Green Wave.

"He practiced yesterday. Looked good," Venables said during the weekly SEC teleconference. "Hopefully, he’ll continue to progress. Practiced in team setting stuff, so we’re hopeful."

Anderson's potential return would be a huge boost for an OU offense, and a wide receiver group, that really needs it.

The redshirt sophomore has yet to play this season as he deals with nagging injuries. Anderson hasn't been the only absence in the wide receiver room — Jalil Farooq suffered a broken foot against Temple, Jayden Gibson is out for the year, and Andrel Anthony didn't log a snap against Houston. That's four of the Sooners' five top options at wide receivers who essentially haven't played this season.

Without those options, the Sooners' offense struggled against Houston in last Saturday's 16-12 win. OU finished with just 249 yards of offense, with Jackson Arnold completing 19 of 32 passes for 174 yards. With Anderson out, the Sooners were forced to rely on several underclassmen — Deion Burks led the team with nine receptions for 53 yards, but the rest of the receivers combined for just three receptions and 57 yards.

Anderson — who caught 38 passes for 798 yards and 10 touchdowns last season — would give the Sooners size, experience and a downfield threat against a Tulane team that nearly knocked off Kansas State over the weekend.

The Sooners kickoff against Tulane at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at Owen Field (ESPN or ESPN2).

Advertisement

Venables discusses in-helmet communication devices

The Sooners have utilized in-helmet communication devices through the first two weeks, with Arnold and co-offensive coordinator Seth Littrell able to communicate during games. However, there's been moments where Arnold has appeared to struggle with his headset.

Venables said improving that communication has been a focus this week.

"Nothing's been quote-unquote smooth but at the same time, I think it's been better more than it's not been," Venables said. "We did work on improving the sound of those."

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9icmVudC12ZW5hYmxlcy1ob3BlZnVsLXRoYXQtd3ItbmljLWFu ZGVyc29uLXBsYXlzLWFnYWluc3QtdHVsYW5lIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcq bnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypu dWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZva2xhaG9tYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmJyZW50LXZlbmFibGVzLWhvcGVmdWwtdGhhdC13 ci1uaWMtYW5kZXJzb24tcGxheXMtYWdhaW5zdC10dWxhbmUmYzU9MjAyMjcz MzEzMCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+Cjwh LS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=