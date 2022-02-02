Brent Venables with Rivals.com on NSD

Brent Venables took time out of a busy signing day to visit with our Adam Gorney about today's signing class. Venables talks about inheriting the situation amid the chaos of a coaching change and rebuilding a recruiting class while finishing strong. Some insight into what Venables is looking for in recruits. His version of Oklahoma football is thought out and Venables has a message for recruits and families out there. Here the full 13+ minute interview and get a look into the personality and the philosophies of Brent Venables as the head coach of Oklahoma.