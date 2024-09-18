Cameron Lomax dishes on his recent unofficial visit, OU offer, and more

On Saturday, the Sooners hosted 2026 guard Cameron Lomax, one of the most underrated guards in Texas. During his unofficial visit, head coach Porter Moser and the staff extended Lomax his third Division I offer.

“This was my second time being down there," Lomax shared. "But the first time, the new locker room—nothing was built, everything was still under construction. They showed me around the new locker room, everything that was in it: the soundproof recovery room, the bathtub area, and all that extra stuff. It was pretty dope. We viewed both practice arenas, and they showed me a wall of all the Jordans they had.”

Lomax’s recruitment has been led by assistant coach Brock Morris. Reflecting on their relationship, Lomax said, “It’s really good. He’s a big fan of me. He wants to make me a better person; he doesn’t just want me to come to OU. He wants me to be the best I can be on and off the court.”

Oklahoma extended the offer during Lomax's visit. As for their message? “They want me to come there, of course. At first, I was thinking about taking time and committing late. But Coach Morris was like, ‘Man, you’ve got to commit early so you can get your spot guaranteed.’ I learned a lot from Coach Morris... he changed my view a little bit.”

Lomax is also being heavily recruited by LSU. “Coach Moore, he’s recruited me over there; he’s a very cool dude. He told me he’s been in love with my game ever since he saw me. I went down there for a camp, and I got to meet a lot of their coaches. It’s pretty dope out there. Their campus is cool, and the coaches are also cool. They want to see me do great.”

UNLV, Lomax's first offer, is another school in the mix. “Coach Cooper, he’s been recruiting me for a long time. He saw my game develop as I got older. I took a big leap, and that’s when he offered me. I went down there last year and met a lot of their coaches. Coach Kruger, he calls me a bit.”

Oklahoma State followed Oklahoma with an offer shortly after Lomax's visit, while TCU has shown interest in the 2026 guard from Frisco Heritage.

Lomax’s EYBL stats speak for themselves, highlighting why many consider him underrated. He averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 assists for Pro Skillz.

"I’ve been improving a lot on my scoring abilities, like how to get downhill and get to my spots. But now I feel like I’ve got to improve on how to create for others. I’m a point guard, so I’ve got to be able to not just get my own but to get my teammates involved.”

