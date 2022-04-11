Can OU for 3-for-3?

The duo were working out together with the quarterback the Sooners hope will be throwing them passes in the future - current Oklahoma commitment Jackson Arnold .

Oklahoma's wide receiver recruiting already has one big piece of the puzzle committed in the form of Ashton Cozart but a friend of his that the Sooners are trying to get to join him in Norman is Temple, Texas Rivals100 standout Mikal Harrison-Pilot .

The duo of Sooner commitments have been working on their friend and it's a pitch that is resonation with the nation's No. 4 athlete.

“It feels great because it’s Ashton and Jackson and we’re already close and I already like coach (Jeff) Lebby and his offense and it’s a high chance. I’m just building a real strong bond with them,” Harrison-Pilot explained.

Arnold, his potential future quarterback, sells him on a very simple pitch about why the Sooners should be the choice for the Temple, Texas native.

“He just says it’s home, and he thinks it’s home for me but we’ll see in the future. Like I said it’s a high chance, they are always going to be [among] my top picks because of Lebby, coach (Cale) Gundy, and the rest of the staff.”

What’s most interesting is when asked about his recent visit to Oklahoma and what stood out he gave an answer that Scoop hadn’t heard before.

“The coaches, they all either played together, or with each other, or for some of the other guys, they’ve all got a strong bond, they’ve got a great relationship, the whole program just falls together as one.”

Harrison-Pilot is in no rush for a decision and plans to take most, and possibly all, of his official visits during the season to soak up the 'gameday atmosphere and environment'.

"I think trying to wait a little bit longer and see who is going to get at me and then getting my officials ready."