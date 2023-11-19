Coaches, teammates sound off on Jackson Arnold's second-half relief outing
Jackson Arnold might not have set the world on fire on Saturday afternoon. The final stat line is modest: 5-of-9 through the air for 33 passing yards, plus an additional 24 yards on eight carries.
But in a pinch, the Sooners' ballyhooed true freshman quarterback did exactly what he needed to do to keep his team alive in the race for a Big 12 title berth.
Pressed into action after Dillon Gabriel's second-quarter head injury, Arnold helped Oklahoma hold off an upset bid from unranked BYU, playing the entire second half at the helm of the Sooner offense in an eventual 31-24 victory. Perhaps rattled by a raucous crowd at Lavell Edwards Stadium, Arnold fumbled a snap and missed a couple of throws in the early stages of his outing, but eventually settled in and led two pivotal fourth-quarter drives to put the game on ice.
Perhaps his most impressive moment of the day came in the most crucial moment of the day. Faced with third-and-7 on the game's final possession, Arnold audibled out of the play call and hit Jalil Farooq in man coverage to move the sticks, allowing Oklahoma to run out the clock and preserve the win.
After the game, Arnold's teammates and coaches were effusive in their praise of the former five-star recruit, but also maintained that his performance was no particular shock.
Venables and Lebby had previously stated they hoped to redshirt Arnold, but the freshman signal-caller's appearance in Provo will cost him a year of eligibility. The NCAA stipulates that a player can redshirt if he plays in no more than four games, but Saturday marked Arnold's fifth appearance of the season. Asked about his redshirt status after the game, Arnold maintained that he's not concerned about losing a year, saying, "The talk with me and Coach Leb was if something happened, like something freak happened today, I would be going in. I’ve prepared the same way the entire year."
