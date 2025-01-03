Hoops: Things to watch against No. 5 Alabama

The start of conference play is here for Oklahoma. The Sooners kickoff their first season in the SEC on Saturday as they travel to No. 5 Alabama (5 p.m. SEC Network) for a top-15 matchup. They enter conference play in good shape — they finished non-conference play with a 13-0 record, they're ranked No. 12 in the country and they're one of only three undefeated teams remaining in basketball. But the road is going to be difficult. The Sooners have 10 games remaining against teams currently ranked in the AP Top 25. They'll have to win several tough games if they hope to advance to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. That includes Saturday, where the Sooners will be tested against a tough team in Tuscaloosa. Here's a few things to watch as the Sooners open SEC play:

Advertisement

Jeremiah Fears' conference debut

The Sooners have a lot of factors for success, and that'll need to continue. But Fears has undeniably been the catalyst for the Sooners' 13-0 start. It took Fears just two games before he was inserted into the starting lineup. Since then, he's been the fulcrum of OU's offense. He leads the Sooners in scoring (18.1 points per game) and assists (4.5) while shooting 50% from the field. He's tied for the team lead in shot attempts (149) and he leads the team in free throw attempts (81). Fears has been the leading scorer that the Sooners and Moser have desperately needed. He can score from all three levels. He's already the best passer on the team, and the Sooners' shot creation primarily goes through him. It's no coincidence that he's skyrocketed up NBA draft boards, with most experts projecting him as a lottery pick. However, he's about to face a different gauntlet in the SEC. The true freshman isn't going to be surprising anyone. He's going to be at the top of every scouting report for opposing teams. And while there's a lot to suggest that Fears is a true difference maker, the Sooners have had other lead guards wilt under the pressure of conference play the last couple of seasons. Fears will see his first true elite test against the Crimson Tide. Moser's advice for Fears is to stay within himself. “Just keep focusing on the job, what he’s doing," Moser said. "The lack of focus, not by him, but (sometimes by other) guys, they’re thinking of other things. When he’s locked in, and he stays locked in, then he watches extra tape. He’s in there shooting extra shots. He’s physically a physical offensive guard. Those are things that can get you out of rhythm, if you’re not a physical guard. He’s a physical offensive guard. "Understanding that he is one of our best assist guys, to set up other guys as well. I’m not going to over-take it with him. He does a lot of really good things. We’re going to keep coaching the heck out of him. Keep pushing him. Keep holding him accountable. To his credit, he’s so good with all that. He wants to be great. He wants to be better. I think he’s excited to play the teams we’re going to play. I think he’s excited about that.”

Turnovers

Turnovers had arguably been the biggest issue for the Sooners in the first three seasons under Moser. The Sooners have averaged at least 12.5 turnovers per game and a negative turnover margin in each of the last three seasons. Those numbers only skyrocketed in conference play. That hasn't been the case this season. The Sooners are averaging just 11.4 turnovers per game and have a turnover margin of plus-3.2, easily the best mark of the Moser era. A big reason for that has been the impressive steal numbers. They're averaging 9.5 steals per game, which is tied for 27th nationally. Fears is leading the charge with 2.2 steals per game. The Sooners are also averaging 20 points per game off turnovers, while opponents are averaging just 12.6. A lot of that has been feed by points in transition — the Sooners rank 33rd in fast break points per game (15.5) That's going to be key to watch, both against Alabama and for the remainder of the season. The Crimson Tide have struggled with turnovers this season, averaging 12.8 per game with a turnover margin of minus-1.8. The Sooners have the upper hand with the turnover battle, and if they can turn those opportunities into easy offense, there's a clear path to victory in Tuscaloosa. But the Sooners have to be mindful of that over the next few weeks. They've collapsed in conference play in each of the last three seasons, and turnovers have been arguably the biggest reason.

3-point shooting