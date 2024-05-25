NORMAN — Heading into the Sooners' Super Regional matchup with Florida State, OU hitting coach JT Gasso had a specific practice drill in mind. He wanted to test the outfielders by hitting balls to the outfield wall, forcing the Sooners' defense to make plays in the air. Turns out, it was the perfect drill for the Sooners to be working on, and it paid off on Friday against the Seminoles. With the Sooners leading Florida State 4-1 in the bottom of the fifth inning, FSU's Jaysoni Beachum stepped up to the plate as the leadoff hitter against OU pitcher Karlie Keeney. On the first pitch, Beachum made contact and sent the ball to the centerfield wall. But waiting on it was Jayda Coleman, who's no stranger to these defensive moments in high-stakes games. As the ball arrived, Coleman jumped and robbed the ball just as it was headed over the fence.

The spectacular outfield play added yet another impressive highlight for Coleman's career, and also proved pivotal in the Sooners' 4-2 win over the Seminoles. The win secured the Super Regional sweep and clinched a berth to the Women's College World Series for the eighth-consecutive season. OU coach Patty Gasso knows she shouldn't be surprised by Coleman's heroics, but she couldn't help but have an emotional reaction. "We do this at practice all the time and (Coleman) acts like she's going to catch it and everyone tags up and the ball is going over the fence," Gasso said after the game. "She fakes us all out. "I'm looking (at the swing) and I'm like, 'It's out.' I'm thinking, 'Here she goes.' I saw her jump, and then I saw her fall with the ball in her glove, and I'm not kidding you — and I know this is weird — but I just kind of had this little tear, like a little tear. Because I'm so expecting of it. But that was unbelievable." One person who wasn't surprised was Florida State coach Lonni Alameda by surprise. The longtime FSU coach, and former OU player, was in the dugout last season when Coleman robbed Kalei Harding of a home run in Game 2 of the WCWS final. That play, which helped the Sooners to a series-clinching 3-1 win, was arguably the defining play of the Sooners' championship run.

Alameda couldn't help but be impressed. "I'm sure she has a Florida State highlight reel," Alameda said. "I'm sure she does. We can see it in our brains. She's robbed us many times. Kalei was like, 'Welcome to the club, Jaysoni.' She robbed her last year, too. I had a chance to watch Jayda in club ball and travel ball. I was one of those coaches that wanted to recruit her also. She's a special player. She played shortstop for a long time and got the opportunity to come here and just roam the outfield like a legit athlete. It's fun to see that. It's fun to hear the roar of the crowd. It's against us, again, but for us in softball moments of where the game's growing, I think it's just really cool to see that style of athleticism so year. I've seen a lot of our highlight reels with her getting after that." Coleman's robbery was felt throughout the rest of Friday's game. In the sixth inning, first baseman Cydney Sanders made a diving catch on a foul ball that secured an out and inched the Sooners closer to victory.

