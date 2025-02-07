Hoops notepad: Sooners look to bounce back against No. 4 Tennessee

NORMAN — Beating top-ranked Auburn on the road was always going to be a challenge for Oklahoma. The Sooners fought in the first half but eventually ran out of steam, falling 98-70. The good — and bad — news is the Sooners (16-6, 3-6 SEC) have an excellent opportunity to bounce back this weekend. They'll host No. 4 Tennessee (19-4, 6-4 SEC) at 11 a.m. Saturday, a game that could define their season if they come away with a win. In an SEC league that has been dominant from top to bottom, this week has been circled as the toughest on the schedule for the Sooners. Here's what OU coach Porter Moser had to say during Friday's media availability:

Sooners unsure of Jeremiah Fears' status

Our basketball insider Brody Lusk reported early Friday morning that star guard Jeremiah Fears was questionable for Saturday's game after suffering a leg injury against Auburn. Moser was non-committal about Fears' status, deferring to the SEC Availability Report that will be released at 7 p.m. tonight. "

Tough stretch for Sam Godwin

Things haven't been easy for OU's starting center. Since conference play began, Godwin is averaging just 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds per game in 16.9 minutes. He's yet to score more than six points or grab more than three rebounds in each of the last seven games. The competition has been tough for Godwin, who's routinely matching up with some of the biggest and most-talented frontlines in both the SEC and college basketball. “I want him to be great at what he’s good at," Moser said. "... He got an offensive rebound putback (against Auburn) for us. He’s had games where he’s had three or four or five offensive rebounds. Just being physical, not getting down. I think when he’s confident and knowing those things, I think his step is a little quicker. Just continue to show him that we have the utmost confidence in him. He’s been a three-year guy for us, he’s started many many games for us. Just keep pouring confidence in him that the things I’m asking him to do are things that he can be great at. "He’s battling the boards against huge bodies every night, so he’s got a big task. He’s a great teammate with it all, he battles, but just to keep pouring into him to let him know, ‘You have a huge role for us.'"

Sooners counting on Kobe Elvis

After being in the starting lineup for most of the season, the veteran guard has been coming off the bench the last three games. Elvis has seen his decrease in both his production and playing time, averaging six points in just under 15 minutes per game off the bench. Elvis had played at least 22 minutes in 19 of the team's first 22 games. "“He’s had great moments off the bench for us," Moser said. "I’m transparent with Kobe. It’s not easy. I’m not trying to mind-bend him and say, ‘Oh, this is going to be great.’ I’m just trying to say, ‘Hey, this is what’s going to be best for the team.’ We need you in a mature manner, this is what we need you to do. "It’s not easy to do, but he’s been giving us some good things. We’re really going to need him against an older team, guards to come in and continue to be physical defensively. That’s the thing with Kobe, to continue to be physical defensively."

Tennessee scouting report