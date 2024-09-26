Cookin' With Grill Boy: Auburn

Editor's note: This addition to OU Insider VIP is in Year 3 and is set to be the best series yet! Each week I put a bow on the previous game then transition to the upcoming game. Per usual, there will be “bold predictions” at the bottom and I implore you to add your ownin the message board replies. Each year the comments immediate ask “Where are the recipes, Grill Boy??”. Well, this year I am giving you just that! Each week I will be filming a step-by-step tutorial on how to make a dish that coordinates with the opponent for that week. This will live on theOUInsider YouTube Channel.

1. I am the resident Sunshine Pumper here, so we’re going to start with the defense so I don’t throw up on my laptop. The defense gave Oklahoma every opportunity to win. They were the best unit on the field Saturday. I would rank them as follows:

1. OU Defense 2. Tennessee Defense 3. Tennessee Oﬀense 4. Second Half Oﬀense 5. Pride of Oklahoma 6. Kickin’ for Chicken 7. First Half Oﬀense

Oklahoma forced Nico into (by far) the worst game of his career. They forced turnovers. They stopped the run. They laid BIG hits. Outside of one bust/miscommunication with Billy Bowman and Kani Walker, I think that when you consider the opponent, it was the best defensive performance I’d seen in Norman in maybe a decade. That is a defense that you can win 10+ games with if you even have an average oﬀense. Does that sentence sound familiar? It’s the exact opposite of what we said under Riley’s rule. I don’t know how it happened, but we’ve done about as clear of a one-eighty as possible. Can you think of another program in history that went from “elite oﬀense, inept defense” to “elite defense, inept oﬀense” in such a short amount of time? If you can, please tell me in the comments.

2. I let the oﬀensive issues creep into point one and for that I apologize. But like Brent Venables in his presser, I just couldn’t help but start with the oﬀense. He immediately brought up not taking care of the football. Brent knows that if the quarterback can just protect the ball, his defense can win games. He brought up the twelve points oﬀ turnovers. Tennessee would've called it diﬀerently in the second half, but bringing up the twelve points oﬀ turnovers in a ten-point loss stings.

He continued on the turnovers, “Our first interception, we just threw it up there, we just can’t make that mistake. Then we throw one behind the line of scrimmage, we don’t have that option on that play. That’s what is based on what the defense gave us. It’s a give all of the way. That’s one of those mistakes you just can’t make. Then coming oﬀ our own end zone, our own goal line, really poor execution, just really, really poor.”

I find it interesting that Brent leaned into the execution and not the playcalling or design. Because through all of the handwringing over the playcalling, none of the turnovers were seemingly the fault of play calls. He threw Jackson Arnold under the bus when discussing the last turnover when he dropped the bomb that that throw wasn’t even an option on that play with the defensive alignment. That begs the question. IS Jackson just a turnover machine that can’t count how many defenders are in a boxor see coverage downfield? OR has he had insuﬃcient coaching? Is this a Jackson issue or a Kevin Johns/Seth Littrell/JP Losman issue? Which do you all think that it is?

3. Tennessee shifted to a run-heavy oﬀense in the second half for two reasons. First, they trusted their defense to protect a lead. Second, Oklahoma’s defense was hitting Nico and hitting him hard. But don’t let people tell you that Michael Hawkins Jr. just scored some garbage time touchdowns against walk-ons in prevent. Pro Football Focus (don’t roll your eyes) shows that Hawkins Jr. was blitzed at a significantly higher rate that JacksonArnold. Now, this is no-brainer defense from anyone playing a true freshman QB in his first game action. But the fact of the matter is that Michael Hawkins did not panic. He did not make the mental errors. He did not give the ball to the defense. Also? Tennessee had not allowed a touchdown on defense THIS SEASON, so they wanted to keep that strea kalive. I’m writing this after Hawkins has been named the starter. I think it’s probably the easiest decision of Brent’s career. The real question is if he’ll lost any sleep to the “what if” of Hawkins starting the Tennessee game. Do YOU think we win that game if Hawkins starts? Personally I think we might have had a better chance.

4. We had suspected that Brent Venables and Zac Alley were holding things back for this matchup. I said on the Under The Visor pregame podcast that Brent knew that this was a fork in the road for his career. That if Tennessee came in and dropped 40 on his defense in year three, that the hire would be seen as a failure nationally and the extension would be mocked. Conversely, with a win, OU could be proven correct with the hire and the extension. Well, here’s a little-know fact about forks, they have more than two tines. There was a third outcome that had the national narrative discussing Brent turning OU’s defense into an elite unit, while all of the blame was laid at Jackson Arnold and/or Seth Littrell’s feet. This is why I disagree with any hot seat discussions about Brent. I think he gets at least another coordinator hire before any of those discussions even start. Also,what IF the crazy rumors are true that the Arnold camp wanted Lebby’s RPO to stay in place? What IF Hawkins being the starter allows Littrell to call like he did at Indiana, North Carolina, and North Texas? Michael Hawkins Jr. could save multiple people’s jobs if he goes out there and shines. No pressure, kid.

5. With this last point I could pile on the oﬀense, I could back the bus up and drive back over Jackson Arnold, heck I could even compliment the defense further. Instead, I want to shout out the fans and the in-game entertainment folks. Holly Rowe said that they measured the loudest decibels of any SEC game in four years. Campus Corner was a-buzz. Tailgating was slammed.The drone show was great. At every step Oklahoma looked like they belonged in the upper-echelon of gameday experiences. That’s why it breaks my heart that the team wasted the opportunity to catapult this program forward. This felt all too similar to the basketball team getting dominated in the last home bedlam. The LNC was the most full it had literally ever been due to free (weather related) admission. Then the team laid an egg. I know winning is hard. I know your best atmospheres and crowds often come when the opponent is the toughest. But the men’s side of this athletic department is letting golden opportunities come and go far too often. Here’s to hoping this changes moving forward, because the fans deserve it.