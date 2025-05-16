Could Oklahoma land four-star DL Brian Harris? "I do love the program"

As he works toward a final decision, elite Jacksonville (Fla.) Mandarin DL Brian Harris continues to narrow the field little by little.

Last week, his list of finalists shrunk to five. Now, just a week away from his May 23 commitment date, the peloton has gotten even smaller in the race for Harris' pledge.

“I’m still processing it; I’m coming down to my last two right now," the four-star Floridian told Rivals. "My mindset is already in college; I’m doing these extra classes and trying to graduate early and whatnot, and trying to put myself in the front. Wherever I land at, I really want to play early, and I feel like that little boost — graduating early — is a big thing for a lot of guys. And that’s what I hear from everybody, so I gotta make sure I do that."

He'll have five hats on the table when he announces next Friday. Alabama, Michigan, Penn State and South Carolina will be represented at the podium, but so too will be Oklahoma, despite the fact that the Sooners have only gotten Harris on campus once. He visited unofficially in March and is tentatively set to return on June 6 for an official visit, although Harris has since stated that he'll only take an OV with the school to which he commits.

“Oklahoma is a phenomenal program; they keep a lot of connection with me and a lot of contact with me," Harris remarked. "They’re very consistent. I do love the program. When it comes to Coach [Todd] Bates, he has a long line and history of players in the league, and that speaks to me. I want to be somewhere where they’ve got guys in the league, and the history is already there. Coach Bates is very consistent with me, and I love their playing style they got over there. It’s a really solid, stacked team.”