NORMAN — Cydney Sanders can't seem to stop hitting home runs. She's not even sure how to explain it. After hitting four home runs during the three-game series against Iowa State last weekend, the first baseman picked up right where she left on in Tuesday's doubleheader against Tarleton State. She started things with a three-run home run in the fifth inning of game one, which proved to be the catalyst in the Sooners' run-rule victory. She punctuated it in game two, when she hit yet another three-run home run in the first inning. Sanders finished her day with two hits — both home runs — two runs and seven RBIs, as the Sooners swept Tarleton State with wins of 8-0 and 12-1 at Love's Field. For Sanders, who's now hit a team-high 10 home runs on the season and eight in the month of March, she's not sure where the offensive outburst is coming from. ""I don't know what's going on, honestly," Sanders joked after the game. "I'm just swinging a good bat. I don't know. It's just coming. "Everything's lifted off of me. It just comes easy for me now. Not really worried about anything... It's coming to me, I don't know. It's amazing to see for myself from progress from last year to here. Very uplifting, I would say."

Kelly Maxwell delivers no-hitter in game one

Maxwell, who had arguably her best game of the season in the first game of last weekend's series, followed it up on game one on Tuesday. She pitched all five innings, throwing seven strikeouts with no hits or walks, marking the Sooners' first no-hitter of the season. Maxwell and Sanders have both strung together standout performances in recent weeks. For OU coach Patty Gasso, it's not a coincidence. "I don't know if (Sanders) knows that we can see it in the way she feels," Gasso said. "It just looks very light. Same thing with Kelly. Those that are really shining are the ones that'll tell you, 'I don't feel anything.' If things aren't going great, they don't feel it the way they used to. Cyd would feel things real hard. I think Kelly could, also. So they're just kind of shaking it and coming right back in and doing their thing and it's become really easy for some of these players. You can see it. "Alynah (Torres) is another great example. She's really been fighting and struggling at times. She just loves the game differently right now and you can see it in the way she moves, in the way she looks, in the way she plays the game." For Maxwell, it's about feeling more confident since the beginning of the season. "It’s feeling good. I feel like I’ve worked really hard with (OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha) lately," Maxwell said. "I’m really trying to nail down her philosophy and I think it’s kind of showing. It’s getting easy, kind of learning what she’s taught. So it’s just cool to see kind of everything fall into place."

Other notes

