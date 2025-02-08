Oklahoma OL commit Will Conroy doing his best to sow crimson seeds at IMG

Anybody who earns the right to suit up for IMG Academy is almost inarguably one of the nation's top high school football players.

Oklahoma offensive line commit Will Conroy is one prospect who earned that distinction, as he made the move to IMG last month from St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. And as Conroy explained to OUInsider, it was a rather easy decision to transfer to the prestigious athletic boarding school in Bradenton, Florida.

“Just the opportunity to play against the best, and wake up and train every day," said Conroy. "And I’m in Florida; it’s a beautiful place. It’s just the opportunity to play against the best, because you never know if you’re the best until you play the best. It’s going smoothly. Just training every day, working out.”

Soon after Conroy moved in at IMG, several members of the Oklahoma staff — including head ball coach Brent Venables — took advantage of the January contact period and paid him a visit.

“The whole coaching staff came," recalled Conroy. "It was good; it was really good to see them and just be around the guys, obviously. I’m taking an official visit there. So it’s good."

Ben Arbuckle didn't get the chance to participate in the trip, as he was in California with four-star OU quarterback commit Jaden O'Neal at the time. Thus, Conroy hasn't yet gotten the opportunity to speak face-to-face with the Sooners' newly appointed offensive coordinator. But the crux of Venables' message to Conroy certainly resonated.

“Passion, for sure," he remarked. "Just having passion in everything you do. And he’s such a fiery guy that it’s hard not to feel how much he loves the game and loves Oklahoma football.”