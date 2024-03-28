Dasan McCullough finding his rhythm in second spring with Sooners
NORMAN — Like Jovantae Barnes, it didn't take long for Dasan McCullough to describe his 2023 season.
Frustrating.
McCullough's first season with the Sooners got off to a rocky start after suffering an ankle injury on his second snap against Arkansas State, which caused him to miss the next two games. He did eventually return in the conference opener against Cincinnati and played a huge role as the Sooners' starter at cheetah through much of Big 12 play.
But McCollough's playing time decreased down the stretch, and he logged just four snaps and didn't start in the regular-season finale against TCU. After spring practice on Wednesday, McCullough revealed the reason.
He suffered not one, but two injuries at Oklahoma State.
"Basically, both of my knees had gotten injured against Oklahoma State, while I was getting cut-block a couple of times during that game," McCullough said. "They kind of messed up both in that game. I just finished up the rest of the season.
"It was back-to-back series it happened. It was definitely frustrating."
McCullough injured his meniscus in one knee and had quad tendonitis in the other, but continued to play despite being hobbled.
But the good news? McCullough is a full participant in spring practices and feeling healthier after having meniscus surgery during the offseason.
"We’ve just been rehabbing since then," McCullum said. "I feel a lot better. With this surgery on my left knee, that knee feels great. I would say 100 percent. Now we’re just getting my right knee to catch up to it."
"Definitely getting there. I’m getting better every week, more healthy. I would say by the end of spring, as it keeps progressing, I’ll be 100 percent, no question."
That's good news for the coaching staff and McCullough, who's feeling a lot more confident in his second spring as a Sooner.
Despite the injuries, McCullough still put together a solid 2023 campaign. He finished with 30 tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss in 10 games. He played 276 snaps and finished with a season grade of 79.5, per Pro Football Focus, the fifth highest of any Sooner defender.
He really showed his versatility at the cheetah position. Here's a breakdown of his snap-count alignments, per PFF:
|Position
|# of snaps
|
Defensive line
|
60
|
Box/linebacker
|
80
|
Free safety
|
6
|
Slot corner
|
128
That versatility has showed up this spring. In addition to cheetah, McCullough's also been seeing more reps as a traditional linebacker. That unlocks more of his pass-rushing ability, which is where he excelled during his time at Indiana, when he recorded 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in 2022.
"I love it. I feel natural playing (weak-side linebacker)," McCullough said. "I get a lot of opportunities. To show my rushing skills and rush the passer. And be manned on tight ends and really get a chance to show who I am as a complete player. The WILL gives me a good chance to do that.
"I feel comfortable. I feel like I can really use all my physical ability there. I really do.”
There's still some rehab and some frustration for McCullough. But he's ready to turn the page to a new season."
(I'm) leaving that behind, looking forward and this year is going to be one of those years," McCullough said.