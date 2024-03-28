NORMAN — Like Jovantae Barnes, it didn't take long for Dasan McCullough to describe his 2023 season.

Frustrating.

McCullough's first season with the Sooners got off to a rocky start after suffering an ankle injury on his second snap against Arkansas State, which caused him to miss the next two games. He did eventually return in the conference opener against Cincinnati and played a huge role as the Sooners' starter at cheetah through much of Big 12 play.

But McCollough's playing time decreased down the stretch, and he logged just four snaps and didn't start in the regular-season finale against TCU. After spring practice on Wednesday, McCullough revealed the reason.

He suffered not one, but two injuries at Oklahoma State.

"Basically, both of my knees had gotten injured against Oklahoma State, while I was getting cut-block a couple of times during that game," McCullough said. "They kind of messed up both in that game. I just finished up the rest of the season.

"It was back-to-back series it happened. It was definitely frustrating."

McCullough injured his meniscus in one knee and had quad tendonitis in the other, but continued to play despite being hobbled.