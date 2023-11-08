Forsythe, entering his senior season at Dale High School, is a Rivals three-star prospect and one of the top prospects in Oklahoma.The 6-foot-3 combo guard has been a standout in his career at Dale High School, leading the Pirates to back-to-back Class 2A state championships in 2022 and 2023.

It's not just a good hometown story. Forsythe is a huge get for the Sooners.

"It's a dream come true," Forsythe told OUInsider shortly after signing. "I grew up watching OU and cheering them on and going to games for my birthday. That was my birthday party was going to watch an OU basketball game. Now I'll get to do that and have everybody else, little kids come watch me and help them build dreams."

DALE — Dayton Forsythe has known for months that he'd be a sooner. But on Wednesday, in front of dozens of family and friends, the Dale native made it official.

It was a battle for OU coach Porter Moser and the Sooners to get the highly-coveted prospect. In addition to Oklahoma, Forsythe also held offers from Cal, Wake Forest, Wichita State, Oklahoma State and Florida Golf Coast.

"It took a little bit. I still kept my options open. I talked to my parents, we were gonna play it out through the spring and the EYBL season and see what else could happen. There were some others and none of them felt like I did when I was at OU."

In the end, Moser and the Sooners earned Forsythe's commitment earlier this summer and never wavered.

"His energy and all the characteristics he brings is exactly what I've been looking for," Forsythe said. "I feel like I fit into what he wants and to what he's building perfectly and he believes that, too. I can't wait to get there."

He's right. Forsythe has shown the ability to play off the ball as a great spot up shooter, but he can also handle the ball and make plays for others or create his own shot. That's exactly what Moser's been looking for.

In addition to 6-foot-9 forward Kuol Atak, who also signed to the Sooners' 2024 class, Forsythe joins the Sooners' class that will be the first to play in the Southeastern Conference. That's also part of what drew Forsythe to remain close to home.

"It'll be special," Forsythe said. "It's a new chapter in Oklahoma's long history. I'm excited. It'll be an exciting time for all of OU. (I'll) get to play against some great competition."

It's the best of both worlds for Moser and the Sooners. They didn't just secure a top prospect in the 2024 class, they also found a prospect who has ties to the Sooners.

Forsythe is ready to get started.

"This is proof that even at a small school, you can do big things," Forsythe said. "I'm excited."