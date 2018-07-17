Coming off a second gold medal win for Team USA, De'Vion Harmon flew 20+ hours straight from Argentina to compete in Nike's Peach Jam. Harmon has been verbally committed to Oklahoma for quite some time and is recruiting some other elite players to join him. Matt Hurt, Malik Hall, Drew Timme and a few others are a couple targets on his list.

Rivals.com caught up with the talented guard to get the latest on his summer season, his relationship with Trae Young and more.