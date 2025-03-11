Detailing Jaren Kanak's move from LB to TE: ‘It's a better decision'

NORMAN — Jaren Kanak never wanted to feel like a quitter.

The multi-positional athlete played both sides of the ball in high school, but he arrived at Norman in 2022 fully committed to playing linebacker. Kanak was unsure of whether he'd play offense or defense while he was being recruited by several teams out of high school, but the opportunity to play linebacker at Oklahoma under Brent Venables was too appealing for him to pass up.

But after three seasons, Kanak saw his role and his playing time continue to decrease. He was focused on finding a way to contribute to the team, but it looked like linebacker wouldn't be the path.

After last season ended, Kanak found it — he'd switch from linebacker to tight end. During his exit interview with Venables and then-defensive coordinator Zac Alley, Kanak realized switching to offense might be the best move for him.

"It’s a move I had been thinking on and praying on quite a bit last year coming into this year," Kanak said during Monday's availability. "Something I had talked to my family and coaches about. Figured it would be a good move for me. The thing about me is I never want to look back and have regret that I didn’t put all my cards and do all that I could. Having that struggle at defense. Not finding that niche, not finding that spot. Never really clicked.

"I can be up at the facility for every hour of the day and love it as much as I do. But it’s like if it’s natural, it’s not natural. I would have needed to be doing it for a decade to be natural. I felt like I was always a step behind. I always like to think I could give more, but I like to say that I genuinely put as much as I could in becoming a linebacker. I don’t have any regrets now because I can truly say I gave it my best shot."

There's no doubt that Kanak gave it his best shot.

Kanak showed real flashes of potential during his freshman year, when he recorded 24 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery while playing in all 13 games. He earned the starting job next to Danny Stutsman prior to the 2023 season and started the first nine games of the season.

But last season, Kanak's role on the defense diminished. He appeared in just eight games and played 92 snaps, as Kip Lewis and Kobie McKinzie became bigger parts of the rotation. When Kanak was on the field, he just didn't look comfortable.

There's no regrets about beginning his career at linebacker, but Kanak realized it just wasn't a good fit.

"I told my family, if I’m going to make this transition to defense I want the best guy to teach me how to do it, and that was Coach Venables," Kanak said. "And so I made that decision. Like I want to try this linebacker thing. I think this could be good for me. So I’m going to come and I’m going to do it with Coach V. And if Coach V can’t make me a good linebacker, nobody can.

"Now looking back I probably wouldn’t have changed anything and I’m glad that this has been my journey and I’m forever grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had here and the opportunities that I’ll have in the future."

Fortunately for Kanak, and the Sooners, there is true potential for him to make a bigger impact on offense.

The Sooners' tight end room will be a huge question mark throughout the spring and summer. Bauer Sharp and Jake Roberts, who soaked up most of the snaps last season, are gone. The rest of the Sooners' tight ends — namely Davon Mitchell, Kade McIntyre, Will Huggins, John Locke, Carson Kent and Trynae Washington — are all players who don't have much experience on the field or they're newcomers to the program.

Plus, Kanak isn't new to the offensive side of the ball. He played quarterback in high school and set a single-season program in rushing yards (1,615) while averaging 10.2 yards per carry and scoring 23 touchdowns. Before his senior season Kanak operated primarily as a receiver, logging 673 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a junio.

It's been a big transition for Kanak, and the spring gives him an opportunity to find his rhythm again on offense.

"I’ve been on those (JUGS machines) like a baby on milk," Kanak said. "It’s one of those things where I have a lot of work to do, a lot of catching up to make. These guys have been catching balls, catching their whole lives. I caught touchdowns in high school. It’s been a while since I’ve caught that ball. On a more serious note, I’ve been on that JUGS machine. Getting with John (Mateer) and getting with all the quarterbacks and throwing as much as we can and getting that feel.

"I have to make strides and keep doing more. I love that, too, being here as much as I can feeling as if I’m gaining on my competition. Even more I feel like I’m behind and having to catch up. Being a guy that’s behind is almost like a hunger that I really like."

There's a lot unknowns, and no guarantees, with this new path for Kanak. But there's a real opportunity for him to make an impact as a tight end, and that's the focus for him over the next several months.

"I always like to think I could give more, but I like to say that I genuinely put as much as I could in becoming a linebacker," Kanak said. "I don’t have any regrets now because I can truly say I gave it my best shot. For me, it’s a better decision to try the offensive thing now. I’ve been an offensive guy my whole life.

"Getting this opportunity now to do that again, catch balls and have fun and block and all that stuff, it’s a great opportunity."

