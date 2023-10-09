After orchestrating a game-winning drive that will live forever in Red River Rivalry lore, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

In a 34-30 win over the third-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-1, 2-1), Gabriel accounted for 398 total yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass to lift Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) to victory.

The Sooners were trailing 30-27 with 1:17 left in the game and no timeouts when Gabriel etched his name into immortality with a 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson to put OU up for good.



