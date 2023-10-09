Dillon Gabriel named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week
After orchestrating a game-winning drive that will live forever in Red River Rivalry lore, Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.
In a 34-30 win over the third-ranked Texas Longhorns (5-1, 2-1), Gabriel accounted for 398 total yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning touchdown pass to lift Oklahoma (6-0, 3-0) to victory.
The Sooners were trailing 30-27 with 1:17 left in the game and no timeouts when Gabriel etched his name into immortality with a 75-yard drive that ended with a three-yard touchdown pass to Nic Anderson to put OU up for good.
In all, Gabriel completed 23 of 38 attempts for 285 yards and a touchdown while adding a career-high 113 yards and one score on 14 carries (8.1 ypc). According to an Oklahoma press release, Gabriel became the first Sooner to ever throw for 250 yards and rush for at least 100 yards in a game vs. Texas. Most importantly, he took care of the football and committed no turnovers in the game.
Through six games, Gabriel is completing 72.3% of his attempts for 313.0 yards per game and has 16 touchdown passes (leads Big 12 in all three categories) to just two interceptions. He has also rushed for 208 yards and a team-high five TDs. Gabriel also leads the Big 12 in pass efficiency rating (178.2; 8th nationally), points responsible for per game (21.0; 4th nationally), and total offense (347.7 yards per game; 4th nationally).
Oklahoma is off this week and will return to action on Saturday, Oct. 21 against UCF (3-3, 0-3) in Norman, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on ABC.