Coming into this season, Stoops had played in 49 games (18 starts) and recorded 80 receptions for 914 yards and seven touchdowns, but the pace he's set in his final year is set to nearly double that production.

Sooner fans ought to be very familiar with this award, considering that Baker Mayfield won it in back-to-back seasons in 2015 and 2016.

Oklahoma sixth-year senior wide receiver Drake Stoops has been named one of three finalists for the 2023 Burlsworth Trophy, awarded annually to the most outstanding player in college football who began his career as a walk-on.

Through 10 games in 2023, Stoops leads the Big 12 with 62 receptions and nine receiving touchdowns, while also tallying a team-high 692 receiving yards. Over the past two weekends, Stoops has played like a man possessed, with 298 yards and four touchdowns on 22 receptions.

The news of Stoops' candidacy for the Burlsworth Trophy became public while Brent Venables was on the podium for his weekly Tuesday press conference, upon which the Sooners' head coach commented, "Anybody else have the chill bumps? That's really cool. Congratulations, Drake."

Despite being known as "Bob's boy" to start his career at OU, Stoops has cemented himself as one of the best players on the entire team and an unquestioned leader for Team 129.

With a quick twitch, sharp routes, and a knack for finding space in the opposition's coverage, Stoops will be remembered more for his play on the field than the name on his uniform, and that's saying something with the legacy that has been built in Norman by a family from Youngstown, Ohio.