Dereon Coleman came to Oklahoma this week with one goal: to strut his stuff and prove that he's worthy to carry on the great lineage of Sooner signal-callers.

After a strong performance at Thursday's team camp, Coleman feels he checked the requisite boxes in that regard.

“I showed that I’m a ballplayer,” Coleman told OUInsider. “I can really play. I’m a gamer. I can read people’s minds, I can make the throws. They saw I can move on the run. I really just showed everything I could.”