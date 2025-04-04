Friday Film Room: 2026 LB offer Braxton Lindsey

Spring football is back in Norman, Oklahoma, as the Sooners' practice sessions are in full swing through the dog days of March.

The return of spring activities also means that recruiting visits are starting to heat back up, and before long, the 2026 commitments will start piling up.

In this Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.

Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal, Jake Kreul, Valdin Sone, Jabari Brady

This week, we keep things rolling with 2026 linebacker Braxton Lindsey.