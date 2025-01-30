Family ties make OU offer special for four-star LB Nick Abrams

Four-star 2026 linebacker Nick Abrams set OU Twitter ablaze with speculation on Thursday afternoon when he announced that he'd received an offer from the Sooners... following a conversation with linebackers graduate assistant James Skalski.

And although many believed the news might signify an impending promotion for Skalski, Abrams later clarified that the offer came directly from head coach Brent Venables. Skalski had merely established the initial contact with Abrams, but Venables was the one who pulled the trigger on the Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh product.

“He called me and told me they were very interested in me," said Abrams of Skalski. "He didn’t exactly offer me; he didn’t really say the words. But I kind of figured it was coming, and then Coach Venables texted me a video of him on the plane telling me that he loved everything about me on film — my length, my speed and all that — and that he wanted to go ahead and offer me.”