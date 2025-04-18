Early start propels Sooners past Mississippi State

OKLAHOMA CITY — Kasidi Pickering opened the game with a leadoff double, an encouraging sign for an OU offense that has struggled in recent weeks. Then Ella Parker built on that momentum. With two base runners on, Parker sent a leadoff double to the left-field wall to give the Sooners a 2-0 in the bottom of the first. It was the kind of start the Sooners needed, as they rode that momentum to a 4-0 win over Mississippi State on Friday at Devon Park. The biggest moment for the Sooners came in the second inning. After Abby Dayton opened the frame with a leadoff single, Hannah Coor followed it with a no-doubt home run to left field that added two runs for the Sooners.

It was the first home run of the season for Coor, who made her 11th start of the season in the outfield. "I loved the way these guys scored early," OU coach Patty Gasso said. "Hannah Coor got a hit-and-run and just nailed it. It was awesome to see that." The Sooners finished the game with seven hits. Dayton went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the way. In the circle, Sam Landry was dominant as usual despite facing a potent Mississippi State offense. Landry didn't allow a base runner until the third inning, retiring the lineup in order in the first and second innings. She didn't face trouble until the fourth inning. Mississippi State opened the frame with a leadoff double, then added a base runner on a single. A ground out moved both runners into scoring position, but Landry forced a groundout to end the frame and strand both runners. Landry allowed just three hits and a walk, adding six strikeouts in seven innings. "I think it really kind of started in the circle with Sam Landry," Gasso said. "Thought she was very effective, very efficient. (She threw) 85 pitches which really helps us going into Sunday." OU improves to 37-5 and 11-5 in SEC play. While the Sooners snagged a much-needed win and bounced back from a disappointing series loss at Alabama, it still wasn't quite was Gasso needed to see. The Sooners didn't score over the final four innings and had just three hits, as the offense continues to go through some droughts. Gasso expressed confidence that the Sooners will figure it out quickly. "Ultimately it’s a win and that’s all we care about right now," Gasso said. "It feels good to be on that side. I do tell you this, this team is going to start clicking at a different cylinder and you’re going to know it. You won’t even have to ask me. You’re gonna see it. I know it’s coming, we’re just working through that right now. And it’s coming. I know it will happen before we finish the end of this season. "So that’s where we’re at right now. Wins are great but if we can start clicking in that way, we’re going to be pretty unstoppable."

