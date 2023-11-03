While conference realignment is funneling more money into college football every year, it's come at the cost of some of the best rivalries in the sport. Oklahoma-Nebraska, Kansas-Missouri and West Virginia-Pittsburgh are all examples of tradition-rich rivalries that we've seen die for the "greater good." The rise of lucrative television contracts has thrown this sport into a state of flux that we've never seen before, and with it, more rivalries are going up in smoke. The Bedlam series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is set to be the latest casualty of change. After this season, the Sooners will begin a new life in the Southeastern Conference, while the Cowboys will remain in a new-look Big 12 conference. On Saturday, we will see the 118th meeting between the Sooners and Cowboys, but after that, the series will vanish, at least for the foreseeable future, after 113 consecutive meetings.

Bedlam History

Bedlam: "a place, scene, or state of uproar and confusion." The rivalry between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State dates back to 1904 when the first game was held at Mineral Wells Park, formerly known as Island Park, in Guthrie, Oklahoma. In fact, Oklahoma wasn't even a state at this point in time but a territory, with Guthrie being the capital. Oklahoma won the first meeting between the two schools, 75-0, which still stands as the most lopsided score in series history. The two teams played eight times between 1904 and 1913, but Oklahoma A&M (which became Oklahoma State in 1957) didn't score its first point in the series until 1914. So, as you can imagine, when the Aggies defeated Oklahoma for the first time in 1917, by a score of 9-0, it made headline news. "BIG VICTORY WILDLY CELEBRATED BY A&M STUDENTS: Aggie victory celebration continues till Friday morn." The headline from The Daily Oklahoman newspaper read on Saturday, December 1, 1917. The first-ever use of the word, "bedlam," in connection with this rivalry was printed in the body of the article covering Oklahoma A&M's victory and the celebration that ensued thereafter. “So surprised were students, faculty members and citizens when they first heard the 9 to 0 victory story from Oklahoma City that confirmation was necessary,” the article read. “Then bedlam broke loose. Nine long shrieks of the college power plant whistle told the score. Guns were fired. The antique, dust-covered bell in old Central building belfry chimed for the first time in years. Literally the town was painted white. On buildings, sidewalks, windows and other places, the score was painted. A huge figure nine and a tiny naught.”” While the Bedlam Series didn't become the moniker attached to OU-OSU until many years later, the name perfectly describes the kind of games that we've seen from this series time and time again. Over the years, it's absolutely become a battle of big brother vs. little brother, as Oklahoma is only matched by programs like Ohio State and Alabama in terms of prestige, while Oklahoma State has had a great deal of success, but hardly ever steps out from the shadow of what's happening in Norman. Perhaps that's what makes it so important to the folks in Stillwater when they do win this game. It's not as if they need validation as a program; there are only nine schools in the country that have won more games than OSU has in the last decade. Beating the Sooners paints the state orange for a little while, and that means a lot in a state where college football is one of the things that brings folks together.

The Best of Bedlam

It's no secret that Oklahoma has owned this rivalry over its 119-year history, posting a 91-19-7 overall record in the series. The Sooners have claimed 17 of the last 20 meetings and nine of the last 10. However, the scores in these games tell a story not so dominant, especially as of late. Since 2010, Oklahoma has won eight of 13 possible Big 12 Championships and played in four College Football Playoff semifinals. The Sooners have been one of the four best teams in the nation in that stretch, yet Oklahoma State has pushed them much more often than they did in the past. The average Bedlam score over the 13 meetings since 2010: Oklahoma 39.8, Oklahoma State 32.0. There have been a handful of classics in that time, with both teams having their fair share of success in the craziest of games. 2021: Oklahoma State 37, Oklahoma 33 No. 7 Oklahoma State (11-1, 8-1) took down No. 10 Oklahoma (10-2, 7-2) in Stillwater by holding off a late-game drive from Caleb Williams that included a 56-yard run to get them into scoring position. However, a Collin Oliver sack on fourth down at the Oklahoma State 32-yard line sent the Cowboys to the Big 12 Championship and ended up being the final game of the Lincoln Riley in Norman. 2018: Oklahoma 48, Oklahoma State 47 No. 6 Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1) escaped a massive upset bid from Oklahoma State (5-5, 2-5) after Sooners' CB Tre Brown broke up a would-be go-ahead two-point conversion with 1:03 to play in the game. Future Heisman-winner Kyler Murray threw for 349 yards and added 66 on the ground in the win, with RB Kennedy Brooks's big day (165 yards, 3 TDs) being the difference in the game. 2017: Oklahoma 62, Oklahoma State 52 The highest-scoring game in Bedlam history was a truly incredible display of offensive firepower. No. 5 Oklahoma (8-1, 5-1) overpowered No. 11 Oklahoma State (7-2, 4-2) in a game that lasted over four hours with the teams combining for 114 points, 1,446 yards, 62 first downs, and five turnovers. Oklahoma Baker Mayfield threw for 598 yards (school record) with nine completions and 265 yards (school record) going to Marquise "Hollywood" Brown. 2014: Oklahoma State 38, Oklahoma 35 With just over a minute left in the game, Oklahoma punted the ball to Tyreek Hill where he made a fair catch at OSU's 15-yard line. However, an Oklahoma State defensive back was flagged for running into the punter, and OU head coach Bob Stoops elected to punt again, a decision he'll likely never forget. Moments later, a 92-yard punt return and extra point made the score 35-35. Oklahoma State (6-6, 4-5) would kick a field goal in overtime to take down Oklahoma (8-4, 5-4) and get to bowl eligibility in their final game of the regular season. The latest editions of Bedlam have been some of the best, but there were certainly some matchups before the turn of the century that will live on forever. 2012: Oklahoma 51, Oklahoma State 48 The very first overtime game in Bedlam history sent No. 13 Oklahoma (9-2, 7-1) out with a victory in Landry Jones' last game at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. The Sooners never led in regulation and faced double-digit deficits in both halves, but with four seconds left, OU backup QB Blake Bell scored from four yards out on a 4th-and-1 in the "Belldozer" package. In overtime, No. 21 Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3) was held to a field goal before giving up an 18-yard touchdown run to Brennan Clay to give OU the victory. 1988: The Best Game in Bedlam History The matchup in 1988, which is widely considered the best game in the series' long history, still stands the test of time as one of the craziest finishes of all time. Heading into the game, Barry Switzer and the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1, 5-0) were feeling good about their chances to pick up another national championship. However, No. 12 Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1) was feeling good about what they had as well, with an offensive firing on all cylinders with All-American WR Hart Lee Dykes, QB Mike Gundy, and the 1988 Heisman winner, Barry Sanders, at running back. Coming into the matchup, Sanders had been on quite a run, piling up 1,141 rushing yards over the last five games. While he was still relatively unknown in the public eye, the country would know who he was after his showing against the Sooners. Less than five minutes into the game, Oklahoma was up 14-0 after a pair of rushing touchdowns from Sooners' RB Mike Gaddis. While it looked like the Pokes might be overmatched early on, Sanders got them back in it. In the second quarter, Sanders took an option pitch from Gundy for 67 yards to set up a touchdown right before half, making it 24-14 at the break. After a scoreless third quarter, Oklahoma State scored the first 14 points of the fourth quarter, including Sanders' second score of the game, to make it 28-24, Cowboys. Oklahoma's chance to regain the lead came next but came with a fair share of drama. The Sooners fumbled the ball twice on the drive but managed to cover it up both times. Then, on a fourth-and-inches, Oklahoma running backs Mike Gaddis and Anthony Stanford collided while QB Charles Thompson turned for a handoff. The three crashed into each other and sent Thompson falling forward for a one-yard gain, just enough to keep the drive going. Three plays later, Thompson scored on an 18-yard run to make it 31-28 with 2:33 left. Oklahoma State still had a chance to tie things up and was well on their way to doing so after a few chunk plays from Hart Lee Dykes. In fact, the moment was so stressful, it called for Barry Switzer to light up a cigarette on the sideline. At the Oklahoma 19, Oklahoma State was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct, which turned a would-be 4th-and-1 into a 4th-and-16. Instead of opting for a field goal to tie the game (which could be the final outcome back then), the Cowboys tried to convert in order to stay in the Big 8 Title race. Almost as if a prayer was answered, Oklahoma State wide receiver Brent Parker weaved his way past the OU secondary and found himself wide open in the end zone. Gundy made the throw, which sailed right over the defender's hands and hit Parker in the arm before falling harmlessly to the ground. Ball game. While the loss stung, Barry Switzer's 215 yards and two touchdowns against the Sooners solidified his Heisman campaign and helped start a legacy that has lived on to this day as the best to ever do it.

Farewell, Bedlam. It's Been Fun.