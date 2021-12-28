Final countdown to Alamo Bowl

“Caleb is all of those things. The players love him. He practices every day with energy. Always ready to go. Always got a bright, happy demeanor about him. He's got the characteristics and the talent. I'm just hopeful as he continues to progress, he'll continue to evolve as one of those great quarterbacks.”

“As much as anything, great competitiveness and toughness mixed with the poise,” Stoops said. “He can't run around like a linebacker, but he can have the same kind of fire as a linebacker. Toughness, a guy that players want to work with and work for. He's a leader and a worker.

And if the game is indeed on, then all eyes will go toward OU freshman quarterback Caleb Williams . His future plans remain unknown, but it’s all about his potential and ability on the field that could be the story at the Alamodome.

Interim coaches Bob Stoops and Bryan McClendon addressed the media Tuesday morning, and the stage is officially set for the game. Although Oregon has reportedly been hit hard in terms of number of players available, McClendon was clear in saying game on.

SAN ANTONIO – Two teams dealing with make-shift staffs, interim coaches, but Oklahoma and Oregon are as ready as they’re going to be heading into Wednesday night’s Alamo Bowl.

McClendon joked he’s not too upset with OU defensive players Isaiah Thomas, Nik Bonitto, Brian Asamoah and Perrion Winfrey opting out, but he sure would have loved had Williams done the same.

Oregon’s interim coach had a lot of praise to pour on Williams and what he was able to do in replacing Spencer Rattler and handling everything that came with it as a true freshman.

“I feel like they probably have the best play-maker in the country in their quarterback,” McClendon said. “Regardless of how old or young he is, the guy I think is a phenomenal player. You see instantly what he does to everybody on the field. I mean, he truly makes you play the entire snap of football.

“Whether it's on rhythm, he can make the play. Whether it's off rhythm, he has to create some stuff, he can do that as well. Schematically what they do, they make you defend the entire width of the field.”

Stoops not about the sentimentality

Everybody knows it. It’s a great story. The legendary coach coming back for one last game, trying for one last victory.

It absolutely is a great story, but it’s not one Stoops cares about. He’s not leaning in with the sentimental nature surrounding this game. That’s not who he is or who he ever has been.

“When you take the field, you want to win,” Stoops said. “No, that doesn't change. I've enjoyed the time, all of that. Hopefully I had a positive impact on the players. As far as do I need something to punctuate what I've done? No. That's not my style. You guys that covered me, ladies, know that's not my style. I don't count wins, I need this to finish my career. Not really.”

It’s an interesting question, though, because of the way Stoops’ initial run came to a conclusion. Nobody knew that after OU defeated Auburn in the 2017 Sugar Bowl that the 2016 season was going to become the last hurrah.

Nobody knew Stoops was going to retire in June 2017. This could become a fitting farewell to an OU legend, at least on the sidelines, but again, it’s not a point of emphasis.

“Am I going to do everything I can to win? Absolutely. Try to give our players the best opportunity to win. But I don't look at it as a big deal as far as my career goes,” Stoops said.

Quotable

“That would be okay. What is the administration going to do, fire me (laughter)? I'll be sending Bryan some when the game's over. Some Rock ‘N Roll tequila, that's funny.” – Stoops about the potential of a tequila bath to celebrate if OU wins