Sooners' season ends with loss to UConn in Round of 64

Jeremiah Fears and Oklahoma held on as long as possible. The Sooners never led in the first half, and didn't take their first lead over Connecticut until there was nine minutes left in the game, but stayed in the game for the entire night.

Unfortunately for the Sooners, the offense just wasn't there.

The Sooners shot just 32% from the floor and 18% from the 3-point line, as their season ended Friday with a 67-59 loss to the Huskies in the Round of 64.

The offense was simply the issue the entire game. The Sooners fell behind 11-2 early and they shot just 29% from the floor (7-of-24) and 20% from 3 (2-of-10). But they stayed within striking distance behind great defense — the Huskies shot 38% from the floor in the first half — and a stellar effort from Jeremiah Fears. The true freshman accounted for 11 of OU's 26 halftime points while making 3-of-6 field goal attempts, as the Sooners trailed by just six points at halftime.

The rest of the team scored 15 points on 4-of-18 shooting in the first half.

Fears kept up that effort in the second half, and got some help from Jalon Moore. The Sooners took their first lead at the 9:03 mark, when Fears found Mohamed Wague for a layup. Later in the game, Fears made a 3-pointer and Moore made back-to-back layups to tie the game with six minutes to go.

But Connecticut proved too much to handle. The defending back-to-back national champions outscored the Sooners 13-6 over the final six minutes, and the Sooners made just one of their final nine attempts.

Fears finished with 20 points and five rebounds while accounting for four of the team's five total assists. Moore finished with 13 points and seven rebounds, while Wague chipped in with nine points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

The Sooners' season ends with a 20-14 record.