Gabriel, who has one year of eligibility remaining, entered the transfer portal on Monday, with Oregon quickly becoming a top destination. The Ducks, who finished eighth in the College Football Playoff Rankings, will be losing quarterback Bo Nix next season, giving Gabriel an immediate opportunity to step in as the new starting quarterback.

Gabriel spent the last two seasons with the Sooners and had a career year in 2023, leading the Sooners to a 10-2 record in the regular season. He finished with career bests in passing yards (3,660), passer rating (172.0) and completion percentage (69.3) to go with 30 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He also added career bests in rushing yards (373) and rushing touchdowns (12).

In addition to ranking in the top 10 nationally in passing yards, touchdowns, completion percentage and passing efficiently, Gabriel led the Sooners to a 7-0 start to the season. He was briefly in the Heisman Trophy race earlier in the season after leading a game-winning touchdown drive to beat Texas in early October. He also finished the season inside the top 10 in NCAA career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

With Gabriel officially finding a new team, that likely means it'll be true freshman Jackson Arnold at starting quarterback for the Sooners' Alamo Bowl matchup with No. 14 Arizona on Dec. 28.