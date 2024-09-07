Four-star OL Noah Best headed to Oklahoma today, updates recruitment
When Midlothian (Texas) OL Noah Best picked up an Oklahoma offer at one of the Sooners' June prospect camps, it immediately became apparent that he'd have a hard time turning down an opportunity to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news