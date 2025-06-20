Sooners outlast LSU, pick up their QB in Bowe Bentley

After nearly five months of uncertainty, controversy and tension, Ben Arbuckle finally got his man.

Bowe Bentley is a Sooner, as the four-star QB announced his commitment to Oklahoma moments ago on social media. His pledge brings an end to a seemingly interminable process that ultimately boiled down to LSU and OU in its final days. Bentley had taken official visits with both programs, traveling to Baton Rouge on May 30 and Norman on June 6.

But when push came to shove and decision time rolled around, Bentley couldn't resist the urge to wear the uniform he'd dreamed of wearing as a child. A lifelong Oklahoma fan, Bentley had approached his recruitment in a very businesslike manner with the aid of his family. But in tandem with Arbuckle's relentless effort, Bentley's long-standing affinity for the Sooners helped tip the scales in the end.

"I’m a priority to [Arbuckle] and the whole team," Bentley had told OUInsider in a previous interview. "Coming to play under him and his offense, he’s shown how he can develop me."

Bentley was the only uncommitted 2026 quarterback that Arbuckle offered and recruited upon his arrival at Oklahoma. The offer alone caused a stir, as the Sooners had long since held a commitment from four-star Mustang (Okla.) QB Jaden O'Neal. When Arbuckle began to pursue Bentley, O'Neal began exploring other options, and took several visits to other programs despite maintaining his verbal commitment to Oklahoma throughout.

But Arbuckle never wavered in his mission. He wanted Bentley on board in Norman, and he did make it a goal to retain O'Neal's commitment as well.