Sooners outlast LSU, pick up their QB in Bowe Bentley

After nearly five months of uncertainty, controversy and tension, Ben Arbuckle finally got his man.
Bowe Bentley is a Sooner, as the four-star QB announced his commitment to Oklahoma moments ago on social media. His pledge brings an end to a seemingly interminable process that ultimately boiled down to LSU and OU in its final days. Bentley had taken official visits with both programs, traveling to Baton Rouge on May 30 and Norman on June 6.
But when push came to shove and decision time rolled around, Bentley couldn't resist the urge to wear the uniform he'd dreamed of wearing as a child. A lifelong Oklahoma fan, Bentley had approached his recruitment in a very businesslike manner with the aid of his family. But in tandem with Arbuckle's relentless effort, Bentley's long-standing affinity for the Sooners helped tip the scales in the end.
"I’m a priority to [Arbuckle] and the whole team," Bentley had told OUInsider in a previous interview. "Coming to play under him and his offense, he’s shown how he can develop me."
Bentley was the only uncommitted 2026 quarterback that Arbuckle offered and recruited upon his arrival at Oklahoma. The offer alone caused a stir, as the Sooners had long since held a commitment from four-star Mustang (Okla.) QB Jaden O'Neal. When Arbuckle began to pursue Bentley, O'Neal began exploring other options, and took several visits to other programs despite maintaining his verbal commitment to Oklahoma throughout.
But Arbuckle never wavered in his mission. He wanted Bentley on board in Norman, and he did make it a goal to retain O'Neal's commitment as well.
In the end, O’Neal wound up decommitting from Oklahoma the day before his ChampU BBQ official visit with the Sooners was set to begin. He'd recently taken an official visit to Florida State and felt that the love from the Seminoles had given him adequate reason to reopen his recruitment. At that point, it became Bentley or bust for Arbuckle.
Now, Bentley is in the fold, and his commitment marks a watershed moment for Arbuckle in his brief career at OU. The Sooners' 29-year-old offensive coordinator went head-to-head against LSU — a program that's had two quarterbacks win Heisman Trophies in the last six years — and won the battle.
Said battle wasn't decided, however, without a huge assist from current Oklahoma starting quarterback John Mateer. The redshirt junior was by Bentley's side for almost the entirety of his official visit in Norman, and even posed with Bentley during his photo shoot. Mateer contributed immensely to the Sooners' all-out final push, which also prominently featured the work of Arbuckle, Brent Venables and assistant quarterbacks coach John Kuceyeski.
Bentley is coming off a junior season in which he led Celina (Texas) High to an undefeated season and a state title, accounting for over 60 total touchdowns in the process. Before stepping in as Celina's starting quarterback, he'd gained varsity experience as a wide receiver and return man during his sophomore season, which speaks to the tantalizing athleticism that's helped him become a national top-10 prospect at the quarterback position. A member of Celina's 4x100 relay team this past spring, Bentley has clocked a 100-meter split as low as 10.3 seconds.
Bentley immediately slots in as the highest-ranked commit in Oklahoma’s 2026 class, which had briefly climbed into the national top 25 until O’Neal and three-star IOL Will Conroy decommitted. Now, with their signal-caller of the future completely locked down, the Sooners will look to re-establish serious momentum on the trail as the summer unwinds.
