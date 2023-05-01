Oklahoma kick-started its 2025 recruiting efforts in statement fashion with a March commitment from three-star quarterback Kevin Sperry , and it didn’t take long for the Sooners to get Sperry his first weapon in the class. On Monday afternoon, Emmett Jones picked up his fourth total commitment in the last two weeks, locking down a pledge from four-star WR Gracen Harris .

“Really, both offers — that they wanted me to play baseball and football — it just means a lot,” he remarked. “And how much Coach [Emmett] Jones talks highly of me, and the family vibe I get from OU. I would say I felt like [OU] would definitely be one of my top options after I took a visit, but after I got that baseball offer, it just locked everything in place, I would say.”

Shortly before announcing his commitment, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound phenom broke down the decision with OUInsider, and said his mind was fully made up once he received the baseball offer from the Sooners in early April.

A native of Ennis, Texas, Harris ranks as the nation’s No. 81 overall player and No. 15 wide receiver in the Rivals250. He’s also a standout baseball player, and he intends to play both baseball and football once he matriculates in Norman. Harris grew up idolizing another former two-sport star in Oklahoma legend Kyler Murray, and now he’ll have the opportunity to follow in Murray’s footsteps as a dual-sport Sooner.

Though he’s less than four months on the job as Oklahoma’s wide receivers coach, Jones has been on a recruiting heater as of late. It’s been two weeks to the day since three-star 2024 speedster KJ Daniels committed to Jones and Oklahoma, a decision that was quickly followed by pledges from Texas transfer receiver Brenen Thompson and four-star 2024 wideout Zion Kearney. Jones now has his first 2025 commit in Harris, whom he’d previously been recruiting to Texas Tech. However, his relationship with the dynamic young receiver actually predates his recent stint in Lubbock.





“It’s not even from Texas Tech; Coach Jones was the first person to ever offer me [while at] Kansas,” said Harris. “He was the first one to ever have faith in me, if that makes sense.”





Jones was on staff with the Jayhawks when Harris’ tape caught his eye in October 2021, and when he left Lawrence weeks later to join Joey McGuire’s staff at Tech, Jones immediately reached out to Harris on behalf of the Red Raiders. It was more of the same in January 2023, when Jones accepted his current position at Oklahoma. Harris picked up his offer on January 31, and some three months later, he’s found home. He’s eager to play for Jones and Brent Venables, the latter of whom left a strong impression on Harris during his two unofficial visits to Norman.





“I love his energy on the field, how passionate he is for the game,” said Harris. “Definitely what I paid attention to the most is their practice, and how much energy they have. It just felt like everybody was into it, and nobody had a bad attitude. It was a pretty fiery practice, I would say. A lot of competition around the board.”





With Harris officially on board, Jones and the Oklahoma staff will now focus on closing out the recruitment of four-star 2024 WR Bryant Wesco, at which point the next cycle will come into full focus. Four-star prospects Dakorien Moore and Isaiah Mozee are among the Sooners’ top targets at the position in 2025.