Per multiple reports Sunday afternoon, Oklahoma defensive back Daeh McCullough is expected to enter his name in the transfer portal.

The former four-star prospect arrived in Norman as the No. 31 safety in the 2023 recruiting class and was the No. 6 player in the state of Indiana. He’d long been committed to Cincinnati, but late in the cycle, he chose to join forces in the crimson and cream with his older brother Dasan, who transferred from Indiana to Oklahoma last offseason to play cheetah in Brent Venables’ defense. The younger McCullough was one of seven defensive back signees in the 2023 class for Oklahoma.

During McCullough's only season with the Sooners, he saw the field in one game (a 73-0 win over Arkansas State) and played four snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

He’ll have four years of eligibility remaining at his next destination.

