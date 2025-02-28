Advertisement
Published Feb 28, 2025
Friday Film Room: 2026 EDGE offer Jake Kreul
Bryan Clinton  •  OUInsider
Contributor
Spring football activities are ramping up around the country, and before long, we'll see the pads go back on and get a glimpse of the 2025 version of Oklahoma.

That's hardly the only focus of the coaching staff, though, as they've got to be thinking beyond that, too, with the 2026 recruiting cycle about to hit full stride.

It won't be long before the commitments start to pour in across the country, and Oklahoma is in play for several intriguing prospects in the class.

In our new Friday Film Room series, I'll take a dive into the film on some of the Sooners' biggest targets and commits to give the reader a better understanding of what OU's staff might see in a kid.

Previous Weeks: Mason James, Kaydin Jones, Jaden O'Neal

This week, we keep things rolling with 2026 edge defender Jake Kreul.

TALE OF THE TAPE

MEASURABLES

According to the Rivals database, Kreul checks in at 6-foot-3, 230 pounds, and just before this evaluation, reportedly dominated testing—including a 4.1-second shuttle run—at IMG Academy Pro Day. Kreul is an elite four-star prospect, ranked as the No. 3 edge in the class and the No. 4 player in the state of Florida.

2024 SEASON STATISTICS

39 tackles, six sacks, 11 QB hurries

OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS

Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M

