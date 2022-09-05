Oklahoma's class of 2023 has now all begun their 2022 seasons and in the second week of considerable action has put up one of the strongest weeks in 'Future Sooners' history. And while plenty of players starred on just one side of the ball several put up considerable efforts in all three phases of the game creating one of the tougher MVP choices in recent memory.

The Skinny: For the second straight week Adebawore sat out but it didn't stop the Hornets from a dominating defensive performance as they downed Raytown South 15-6. Next Week: North Kansas City (2-0) is traveling to Platte County.

The Skinny: Another huge week for Arnold in week two going 23-36 for 353 yards and four touchdowns (18, 7, 52, 23) along with four carries for 29 yards and a 9-yard touchdown in a shocking 44-14 demolition of Aledo. Next Week: Guyer (2-0) is hosting Lancaster on Thu,., Sept.8.

The Skinny: Durango took their first loss of the season in a 14-13 stumble against Farmington (N.M.) Piedra Vista. Next Week: Durango (1-1) is traveling to Aztec, N.M.

The Skinny: After a massive first week, where he took home MVP, Brown and the Rickards offense were largely stifled by Fleming Island in a 51-20 loss. Next Week: Rickards (0-2) is hosting Navarre.

The Skinny: Carter and the Crusaders got started with a bang crushing Cypress Lake 72-0. Carter put together an impressive night with six tackles (four solo), a sack, and a 38-yard kickoff return. Next Week: Catholic (1-0) is hosting Clearwater Central Catholic.

The Skinny: It wasn't the night Judson was hoping for as they fell to powerhouse Austin Westlake 47-14 but Evans was responsible for both Rockets touchdowns. Evans made a leaping catch and then sprinted past the Westlake secondary for a 77-yard touchdown less than a minute into the game and then later would fake a reverse on a kickoff return on what would become an 85-yard touchdown. Next Week: Judson (1-1) is hosting Pflugerville Weiss on Sat., Sept. 10.

The Skinny: After a season-opening loss North got back on track with a 24-7 win over Park Hill South. On the night North managed 256-yards on the ground led by, of course, their elite tackle. Next Week: North (1-1) is hosting Staley.

The Skinny: Hicks and Ryan were unable to play in their interstate matchup with Bryant, Ark. due to ugly weather in Shreveport, La. Next Week: Ryan (0-1) is traveling to Azle.

The Skinny: Howland and the Raiders put up nearly 600 yards of offense, including Howland's offensive line helping the way to averaging nearly 20-yards per carry as they crushed Mastery 48-13. Next Week: Hun (1-0) is hosting Royal Imperial Collegiate of Canada on Sat., Sept. 10.

The Skinny: Johnson and the Broncos got their season started with a bang during a 57-26 win over Southmoore. The Sooners commitment had nine catches for 177 yards and three touchdowns (15, 61, 59), along with a 65-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Next Week: Mustang (1-0) is hosting Deer Creek.

The Skinny: Leblanc and Osceola lost a heartbreaker in overtime to fellow Central Florida power Seminole, 28-27. Leblanc had four tackles (three solo), one tackle for loss (three yards), two quarterback hurries, and a batted ball on the night. Next Week: Osceola (1-1) has the week off.

The Skinny: After missing much of the season opener McCarty got on track in a 35-20 win over Baton Rouge (La.) Scotlandville. On the night McCarty had 21 carries for 118 yards and one touchdown he also had an 18-yard reception. He also had a two-point conversion and defensively had three tackles as well as a blocked punt. Next Week: McAlester (2-0) is hosting Ada.

The Skinny: Bergan got on the winning track, downing Ponca 26-13. In the win McIntyre had two carries for 84 yards including a 57-yard touchdown. He also had three receptions for 20 yards and a 21-yard punt return. He also had two solo tackles on defense and even a 50-yard kickoff. Next Week: Bergan (1-1) is traveling to Lincoln Christian.

The Skinny: A week after a wild offensive shootout Omosigho and Crandall held Kaufman to just over 200 yards of offense in a 45-10 blowout. Omosigho took a slight knock in week one and sat this one out due to an abundance of caution. Next Week: Crandall (2-0) is traveling to Jacksonville.

The Skinny: Ozaeta and the Wildcats got their season rolling with a 46-21 win over Silas. The highlight of the game was, reportedly, a 52-yard hook and lateral touchdown. Next Week: Mount Si (1-0) is traveling to Spanaway Lake.

The Skinny: Pettaway and Langham creek got going offensively but it wasn't quite enough as they were downed by Jersey Village, 35-30. Next Week: Langham Creek (0-2) is hosting Cy-Ridge on Thu., Oct. 8.

The Skinny: IMG and Picciotti demolished St. Louis De Smet 50-6 on a night when Picciotti had a forced fumble and four solo tackles. Next Week: IMG (1-1) is traveling to Salt Lake City (Utah) East.

The Skinny: Due to transfer rules Smothers is not expected to play this year for West Charlotte, who fell to Independence 28-7. Next Week: West Charlotte (1-2) is traveling to Charlotte Garinger.

The Skinny: Life Christian got another out of state victory downing Baltimore (Md.) Calvert Hall 35-30. Spencer had 19 tackles (eight solo), a sack (7 yards), a forced fumble, a 24-yard punt return, and a pass break-up. Next Week: Life Christian (2-0) is hosting Miami (Fla.) International Academy WEEK 2 MVP

The Skinny: Another week, another demolition from the Chaps. This time downing Judson 47-14. Vasek did plenty to help in spite of some wondering if he might be fully ready to go with six tackles (four solo), two sacks, and four quarterback hurries. Next Week: Westlake (2-0) is traveling to Austin Akins.

The Skinny: Munroe downed Tallahassee Leon 38-16. Vickers had two receptions for 25 yards and five solo tackles in the win. Next Week: Munroe (2-0) is traveling to Tallahassee Leon.