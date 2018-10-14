Oklahoma's 2019 and 2020 recruiting classes took part in some huge games with Marcus Alexander, Marcus Major, Jase McClellan, and Marcus Hicks were just a few Sooners hoping to keep their undefeated season going. Another prospect was meeting up in a matchup between the top two ranked teams in the entire country. All of this and more wrapped up this week's Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Alexander helped lead the Raiders to yet another win, dropping Caddo Mills 42-14 in a game in which the offense put up over 400-yards and averaged five yards per carry. Next Week: Sunnyvale (5-0) is traveling to Nevada Community on Friday.

The Skinny: Bridges did a bit of everything for the Hawks in their 42-20 win over Flower Mound Marcus. On the night he actually had more yards rushing (65) including a 43-yard touchdown on eight carries, than he did receiving (five catches for 44-yards and a 31-yard touchdown). Next Week: Hebron (4-2) is traveling to Flower Mound on Friday.

The Skinny: Davis and Aquinas shut out another area rival downing Fort Lauderdale 49-0. Next Week: Aquinas (5-1) is hosting Boyd Anderson on Friday.

The Skinny: Green had a massive night in a 62-0 win over Lejeune. He had eight tackles (six solo) and four sacks on the night. Next Week: Southwest-Onslow (4-2) is traveling to Richlands on Friday.

The Skinny: Green-Warren had a fumble recovery but it wasn't enough as Mater Dei was downed by rival powerhouse St. John Bosco 41-18. Next Week: Mater Dei (6-2) is meeting JSerra Catholic on Friday.

The Skinny: Henderson continues to sit out of his team's games (more on that here), and this time missed Travis' 56-22 win over Ft. Bend Austin. Next Week: Travis (5-1) is traveling to Ft. Bend Ridge Point on Friday.

The Skinny: Hicks and Northwest just kept rolling with a 65-26 win over Heights. Hicks had five solo tackles, one tackle for loss, and a blocked field goal. Next Week: Northwest (7-0) is traveling to Southeast on Friday.

The Skinny: Jones had a big night in Butler's 31-15 win over Air Force Prep with six tackles (five solo), one sack (five yards), two tackles for loss (six yards), one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. Next Week: Butler C.C. (5-2) is traveling to Ft. Scott on Sat., Oct. 20.

The Skinny: Deerfield Beach got back on the winning track downing Stoneman Douglas 21-6. Next Week: Deerfield Beach (7-1) is hosting Coconut Creek Monarch on Friday.

The Skinny: Millwood set a school record with 80-points in a 59-point destruction of Lexington. Major had, at least, a pair of touchdowns in his team's offensive explosion. Next Week: Millwood (7-0) is traveling to Star Spencer on Friday.

The Skinny: McLellan had his biggest night of the season for the Bearcats in their 46-6 dismantling of district foe Burleson. On the night he had 20 carries for 213-yards and five touchdowns (2, 10, 14, 69, 5) Next Week: Aledo (6-0) is traveling to Cleburne on Friday. WEEK 7 MVP

The Skinny: Though Morris had at least three tackles for loss it wasn't quite enough as his Bush squad came up just short of Ridge Point, 26-24. Next Week: Bush (5-1) is hosting Ft. Bend Elkins on Sat., Oct. 20.

The Skinny: In a game that had a lot of pre-game trash talk Allen asserted their dominance, again, against previously undefeated Plano East in a 74-36 win. Ndoma-Ogar led the way for an offense that put up over 600-yards of offense and averaged 7.3-yards on 39-carries. Next Week: Allen (6-0) is hosting Dallas Jesuit on Friday.

The Skinny: Cajon, and Perkins, who had at least six tackles (including one for loss), just kept rolling with a dominating 45-7 win over Citrus Valley. Next Week: Cajon (7-1) is traveling to Yucaipa on Friday.

The Skinny: Rattler, helped his team score three unanswered touchdowns in the second half to lead his team back in a dramatic 34-33 win over Peoria Liberty. Rattler had several touchdown passes and is now set up for a nationally televised matchup next weekend. Next Week: Pinnacle (7-1) is hosting Scottsdale Chaparral on Friday.

The Skinny: Roberson continues to sit out and take his time getting back into action but, again, wasn't needed as Manvel crushed Milby 77-0. Next Week: Manvel (5-2) has the week off.

The Skinny: Against his former teammates, Sanders got an, undoubtedly, meaningful win, helping his team to drop Colleyville Heritage 45-30. In the game Sanders literally did everything going 1-1 for a three-yard touchdown pass, along with three carries for six yards and a five-yard touchdown and finally even had a seven-yard reception. Next Week: Ryan (6-0) is traveling to Carrollton Creekview on Thu., Oct. 18.

The Skinny: Stogner has been on a roll as of late but bettered himself this weekend throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass during Prestonwood's 78-7 win over John Paul II. He also had two receptions for 27-yards. Next Week: Prestonwood (7-0) has the week off.

The Skinny: Washington had a 20-yard touchdown catch as his second ranked Oakland squad dismantled Siegel 62-13. Next Week: Oakland (7-1) is hosting Cookeville on Friday.

The Skinny: Wease had his biggest night of the year in Allen's 74-36 smashing of district foe Plano East. His eight catches for 114-yards included a 24-yard touchdown pass. Next Week: Allen (6-0) is hosting Dallas Jesuit on Friday.

The Skinny: Wete and Gonzaga suffered their second straight loss, their first losses of the year, and though their star edge rusher had two tackles for loss it wasn't enough in a 27-21 three overtime loss to DeMatha. Next Week: Gonzaga (6-2) is traveling to Forestville Bishop McNamara on Sat., Oct. 20.