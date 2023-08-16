Grace Lyons has added another accolade to her impressive list of accomplishments while playing for Patty Gasso and Oklahoma, as "The Captain" has been named the 2023 Big 12 Softball Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Lyons, who received her Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering in 2022 with an undergrad GPA of 3.88, is currently pursuing a Master's of Business Administration and held a 3.89 the in the 2022-23 academic year.

"The five-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree and three-time CSC Academic All-American helped lead the Sooners to three consecutive national titles throughout her time as a Sooner," a press release from Oklahoma reads. "In 2023, the senior captain hit .331 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs and collected her second straight Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award. The Peoria, Ariz., native also earned Oklahoma's first Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 2023 for her stellar play at shortstop, starting 53 games and helping the Sooners to an NCAA-best 61-1 record and Big 12 title sweep and the program's seventh national championship."

Lyons has been a vital part of each of the Sooners' three national championships from 2021-23.

In 2024, the Sooners will have to start life without Grace Lyons at shortstop, which will be challenging, even for a program like Oklahoma. However, with Patty Gasso at the helm, I'm sure they will manage.







