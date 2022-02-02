The Old College Try

You never know until you try. Oklahoma tried, and it turns out that it was incredibly worth it when it’s all said and done.

It was nice for the Sooners to get an official visit from San Diego St. Augustine defensive lineman Gracen Halton last month, but not much was expected entering the trip.

Not much has turned into everything as Halton announced his signing with the Sooners in a ceremony Wednesday afternoon.

It continues what is becoming a massive afternoon for the Sooners and first-year head coach Brent Venables when it comes to the defensive line.

With the staff finalized in early January, OU went to work addressing its needs. The Sooners brought Halton, Ft. Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons' R Mason Thomas and Lawndale (Calif.) Leuzinger’s Kevonte Henry in for official visits in January. Halton and Thomas are Sooners, and OU is in great shape for Henry.