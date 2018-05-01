EULESS, Texas - Few of the nation's more decorated players have been more busy, nor more quiet, than Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington Rivals100 safety Daxton Hill. Luckily SoonerScoop.com was on hand to see the Sooner State's No. 1 prospect and he caught up with SCOOPHD after earning an opening to the nationally prestigious Opening event and running a blistering 4.30-second laser-timed 40-yard dash.

Hill recently released his top six and spoke with SCOOPHD about that and much more in this exclusive interview.