This time around it is wide receiver Marquise Brown, who made his announcement Wednesday afternoon on Twitter.

For the second day in a row, an Oklahoma Sooner has announced he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft instead of returning to Norman.

Following OU’s 45-34 loss to No. 1 Alabama in the Orange Bowl on Saturday evening, Brown said he needed to take a few days to reflect and discuss things with his family before making his decision. Obviously, he knows what he needed to know.



Brown is the definition of a late bloomer. So many questioned his size in high school and junior college, but OU took a chance on Brown for the 2017 class from College of the Canyons in California.

He still had to answer questions about his durability and size during his time at OU, but one by one, he started to silence those critics.

He went from being a bit player in the first half of the 2017 season to becoming a huge part of the offense down the stretch and a vital cog to the team throughout the 2018 season.

Although Brown’s homecoming in the Orange Bowl didn’t go the way he wanted, it was still an incredible season for the redshirt junior from Hollywood, Fla.

Brown finished the season with 75 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, leading the team in catches and yards.

“Marquise is a very quiet kid,” said outside receivers coach Dennis Simmons last week. “I'm sure you guys have probably seen the stories and know the trails that he went through to get to this point so for me, it's just almost like a proud parent seeing everything that he's accomplished.

“He was one of those guys that during the summers when there was no one out there was out there in the sand doing the extra footwork, doing the extra drills to try to get to where he is at this point in his career. To see him accomplish what he's accomplished at this point in his career, I couldn't be any happier.”

An ankle injury slowed Brown a bit during the second half of the season and foot injury limited his effectiveness against the Crimson Tide. However, when Brown is 100 percent, there are few players, if any, who are faster than him in college football.

Offensive tackle Cody Ford, coming off a fantastic initial season as tackle, announced he would be leaving for the NFL Draft on Monday afternoon.