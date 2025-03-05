Hoops: First-half shooting propels Sooners over Missouri on Senior Night

NORMAN — Desperation mode had officially hit for Oklahoma prior to Wednesday's game against Missouri. The Sooners simply needed to play like their season was on the line.

For the first 20 minutes, they executed that to a tee.

The Sooners came out on fire offensively, making 16 of their first 20 shots. Jeremiah Fears and Sam Godwin were particularly cooking, combining for 25 points on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. The Tigers were aggressive in their defensive coverages, and the Sooners exploited that and creating easy looks as they shot 69% from the floor (20-of-29) from the floor, 57% from the 3-point line (4-of-7) and 100% from the free throw line (6-of-6). As a result, the Sooners went into halftime with a 50-37 lead.

That proved to be the outburst they needed, as the Sooners rode that momentum to a 96-84 win over the 15th-ranked Tigers for Senior Night on Wednesday.

"I thought that start got us out of the gate confident, because I’ve seen Missouri start so fast," OU coach Porter Moser said. "I really believe Missouri’s a team you could see playing at the end. I just think they got a lot of pieces, and I know we played really well tonight, and we needed it, but I think that start was huge, and Sam got us off to that start.”

That hot shooting was the difference considering the Sooners' shooting came back to earth in the second half. They shot 44% from the floor (12-of-27) in the second half and 30% from 3 (3-of-10). That helped keep the Tigers in it — the Sooners built an 18-point lead with 12 minutes to go before the Tigers cut it to eight with 4:53 remaining. The Tigers actually outscored the Sooners 47-46 in the second half.

But that first-half lead proved insurmountable, and the Sooners made just enough plays down the stretch to close it out.

""Now we look more like we did earlier," Moser said. "We just had a window there for 4-5 games where we didn't handle it well. It's growth... They cut it to nine, and we made some plays."

Fears delivered another fantastic performance, scoring 31 points (9-of-13 shooting, 12-of-12 free throw) while adding four rebounds and five assists.

The Sooners, who are firmly on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, improve to 18-12 (5-12 SEC) and remain in the hunt for the postseason.