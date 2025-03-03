Sooners cancel spring game, replace with new 'Crimson Combine' fan event

The Sooners will not host their typical spring game in April, the program announced Monday. Instead, the program is replacing it with a different fan event.

The Sooners announced a new event called the "Crimson Combine" as the program's new spring edition. The event, scheduled for April 12, will feature players and coaches participating in combine-style drills, skills challenges, fan-engagement activities and more.

The new event comes as the Sooners join other programs like Texas and USC in canceling their annual spring game.

“This is a brand-new spring football tradition for our fans,” said OU Vice President and Director of Athletics Joe Castiglione in a statement. “Crimson Combine will spotlight our players while also giving our fans the ability to get closer to the action and have the chance to engage directly with our team and coaching staff. We’re planning some unique activities that will highlight our players and provide high entertainment value for everyone in attendance.”

In addition to the on-field activities, fans can expect to hear from new general manager Jim Nagy and offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.

The event will cost $10, and tickets go on sale on Thursday. Information can be found here.

