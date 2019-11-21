Through the years Oklahoma has seen their presence in Houston continue to grow year after year. In the class of 2020 Oklahoma already has a commitment from Rivals250 defensive back Bryson Washington . Though they are in search of more help in 2020 they already hard at work in both 2021 and 2022 and SoonerScoop.com was making their way around the area to try and get a look at a few of those targets this weekend.

Starting the night off SCOOPHD made it's way by a meeting between Pearland Shadow Creek and visiting Port Arthur Memorial. Shadow Creek is among the favorites for the 5A division one state title and, not surprisingly, is loaded with talent. One of those talents is recent Oklahoma junior linebacker offer Terrence Cooks.

Standing at 6-foot-3 and over 200-pounds Cooks is a high end athlete who, on one occasion, led the Sharks down the field in kickoff coverage showing off speed, and as the man who made the solo tackle - impressive open field ability for a defender.

Cooks has length, athleticism, and natural change of direction - in short he has the feel of a player who could really blow up beyond his current list of five offers.

For Memorial the star of the show was expected to be 2021 defensive end Jordon Thomas but unfortunately Thomas was unavailable with injury.

But that's not to say that the Titans were without stars of their own thanks to 2022 cornerback Jaylon Guilbeau who showed the ability to be a lockdown corner - to the point that he was routinely switching sides of the field for the Memorial defense. He's a touch undersized but so young and so fluid - it's not hard to figure why offers have already started to come in.

From that game, which ended in a Shadow Creek 49-7 win, the next game on the list was one of the state of Texas' most intriguing opening round matchups - Pearland at Dickinson.

Pearland's most notable prospect to Sooners fans is undoubtedly 2021 running back Brandon Campbell. A powerfully built back who showed off surprising quickness on an impressive run in the third quarter when he reversed direction, broke a tackle and then ended up roughly 25 yards later inside the three, where he punched in a touchdown on the next play.

On the opposite side of the ball Dickinson 2022 tight end Donovan Green, who holds an Oklahoma offer, made a number of strong plays for the Gators. Dickinson is a nice athlete with good size and the ability to work naturally down the middle.