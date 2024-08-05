PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
How Jovantae Barnes fought through 'obstacles' last season

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
NORMAN — As OU coach Brent Venables addressed his team last week during a fall camp meeting, there was a specific player that he wanted to speak up.

Running back Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes, heading into his junior season, has had the definition of an up-and-down career through his first two seasons in Norman. But with a slew of newcomers going through their first collegiate fall camp, Venables knew Barnes would have a resonating message to share.

"I had a pretty good freshman year," Barnes said during Monday's media availability, "(and a) not-so-good sophomore year. So he wanted me to go up just pretty much tell the youngins’ and tell everybody that just came in my journey since I’ve been here. I kind of just opened up a lot more of what was going on my sophomore year, how I felt personally, what I did to kind of just help and get through it.

"Just fight through it. It was pretty good to get up there and let the new guys and let the youngins’ know that even though you have obstacles, you got to get through it. So that was probably the most important thing that I did."

"Fight through it" is a fitting theme for Barnes' career thus far.

Expectations were high for Barnes following a solid freshman season in 2022, when he totaled over 500 yards and five touchdowns on 116 attempts (4.5 yards per carry). That enthusiasm particularly stemmed from his performance in the Cheez-It Bowl, when he carved up the Florida State defense for 127 yards and a score.

But a toe injury kept him out for most of the following spring. By the time his sophomore season started he was buried on the depth chart, and he finished with just 94 total snaps in eight games played.

It was a tough situation for Barnes both mentally and physically, but he credits his parents and OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray for helping him fight through it. So even when entering the transfer portal could've been an appealing option for Barnes, there was never a doubt about staying put.

Barnes even got a phone call from Murray after the season, who told him to stick with it.

"There's no doubt this is the place I wanted to be," Barnes said. "I've loved OU ever since I was in high school, ever since DeMarco was recruiting me so there was not one thought in my mind that I was going anywhere. This is the place I wanted to be. I loved this place. I know DeMarco, since day one, he believed in me. He let me know in high school that I'm going to come in here and he was going to be on me and he was going to make sure I'm working. So just getting that phone call and he's going to be on my butt and making sure I was going to come back, that was the No. 1 thing."

After a tough season in 2023 all signs point to a potential resurgent season for Barnes, who's feeling good early in camp.

There's a lot to sift through in the Sooners' running back room, particularly behind projected starter Gavin Sawchuk. In addition to Barnes, players like Kalib Hicks, Taylor Tatum, Sam Franklin, Xavier Robinson and Emega Megwa will be in the mix, and there will be a heated competition for playing time behind Sawchuk that will continue in the coming weeks.

But if Barnes can regain his footing, that would be one of the biggest wins for the Sooners in 2024. Barnes, a former four-star prospect, has proven he can produce on the field, and he has by far the most experience in an OU uniform outside of Sawchuk.

There's been optimism among his teammates, too. Venables said Barnes has been looking "like his old self" early in camp, and his explosiveness was on display during the Sooners' open practice on Monday.

"Last year when Jovantae was dealing with injuries, I didn't get to see his full potential or how he really was his freshman year," OU quarterback Jackson Arnold said. "But I feel like right now, he's extremely explosive ... I think he's being very physical right now."

But Barnes isn't looking to only make an impact in the backfield. He's also been talking with new special teams coordinator Doug Deakin to look for other areas where he can play.

"That's my guy," Barnes said. "I've talked to Deakin every day, just making sure I get up with him and just making sure I am on the special teams and doing everything and making sure I could be there to help with whatever he needs. Since day one when he came in, I came into his office and let him know that I wanted to be on special teams, no matter what it was."

Last season certainly didn't pan out as expected for Barnes, and it's been a long road to regaining his confidence. But he's certainly feeling better than he did last season, and he's hoping to prove that the best is still ahead of him.

"I’m hoping to look better than I did my freshman year," Barnes said. "So obviously I’m excited to just get back and feel good and feel the groove of everything. But I’m just trying to go day-by-day and get better."

