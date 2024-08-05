NORMAN — As OU coach Brent Venables addressed his team last week during a fall camp meeting, there was a specific player that he wanted to speak up.

Running back Jovantae Barnes.

Barnes, heading into his junior season, has had the definition of an up-and-down career through his first two seasons in Norman. But with a slew of newcomers going through their first collegiate fall camp, Venables knew Barnes would have a resonating message to share.

"I had a pretty good freshman year," Barnes said during Monday's media availability, "(and a) not-so-good sophomore year. So he wanted me to go up just pretty much tell the youngins’ and tell everybody that just came in my journey since I’ve been here. I kind of just opened up a lot more of what was going on my sophomore year, how I felt personally, what I did to kind of just help and get through it.

"Just fight through it. It was pretty good to get up there and let the new guys and let the youngins’ know that even though you have obstacles, you got to get through it. So that was probably the most important thing that I did."

"Fight through it" is a fitting theme for Barnes' career thus far.

Expectations were high for Barnes following a solid freshman season in 2022, when he totaled over 500 yards and five touchdowns on 116 attempts (4.5 yards per carry). That enthusiasm particularly stemmed from his performance in the Cheez-It Bowl, when he carved up the Florida State defense for 127 yards and a score.

But a toe injury kept him out for most of the following spring. By the time his sophomore season started he was buried on the depth chart, and he finished with just 94 total snaps in eight games played.

It was a tough situation for Barnes both mentally and physically, but he credits his parents and OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray for helping him fight through it. So even when entering the transfer portal could've been an appealing option for Barnes, there was never a doubt about staying put.

Barnes even got a phone call from Murray after the season, who told him to stick with it.

"There's no doubt this is the place I wanted to be," Barnes said. "I've loved OU ever since I was in high school, ever since DeMarco was recruiting me so there was not one thought in my mind that I was going anywhere. This is the place I wanted to be. I loved this place. I know DeMarco, since day one, he believed in me. He let me know in high school that I'm going to come in here and he was going to be on me and he was going to make sure I'm working. So just getting that phone call and he's going to be on my butt and making sure I was going to come back, that was the No. 1 thing."