How kicker Zach Schmit found confidence to 'swing freely'

NORMAN — Zach Schmit isn't afraid to acknowledge his struggles over the past two seasons.

Oklahoma's place kicker was a popular candidate for fan frustrations in 2022 and 2023 as he struggled mightily to find consistency. Schmit made just 27 of 39 field goals attempts (69%) the past two seasons, ranking 83rd and 98th nationally in conversion percentage, respectively, during that span. He also missed some timely field goals — the Sooners lost five games by exactly three points across those two seasons, and Schmit missed a field goal in all of those contests.

His struggles prompted Brent Venables and the coaching staff to add Tyler Keltner via the transfer portal and true freshman Liam Evans during the offseason. He entered the season as Keltner's back up, and it appeared he had lost his grip on the starting job.

For Schmit, it was a really difficult time.

“The past two years have been really rough, not only for myself but the team," Schmit said Wednesday. "I’m not really a big individual guy with this sport, but for me the past two years really hurt myself knowing how much I dragged the team down a little bit, in my own eyes.

"It’s hard. It’s very hard because in this game you want to be perfect, especially as a kicker. As a kicker you might get one or two chances a game. It’s OK for probably a linebacker to miss one or two tackles, but as a kicker if I miss a kick in the game, next thing I know the game’s coming down and the team loses by three points, and it just crushes you."

However, this year has been a completely different story for Schmit.

The fifth-year senior didn't attempt his first kick until Week 5 against Auburn and he delivered with two field goals, including a late 39-yarder that helped seal the win. Since then, he's been on a tear — he's made all seven of his field goals this season and all 12 of his extra-point attempts.

After dealing with inconsistency and struggles his first two years at Oklahoma, the Sooners have gotten a revitalized version of Schmit. Schmit attributes his newly-found confidence to a lot of soul-searching in the offseason.

“It’s about finding the identity," Schmit said. "If you put the identity of yourself in this game, and you do really bad, then it can just crush you. But if you’re able to put your identity in your family, your friends, the type of person you are, your character, then you realize in the world of it, it’s just a really small game. So that’s allowed me to just be free with myself and say you know what, whatever happens here, I’m good. Everything’s OK.

"So to be able to get back out this year and trust myself, my preparation and knowing that I’ve earned the guys’ respect, it’s helped me a lot to just have confidence in myself and it came through this year, I felt like. I’ve been able to trust myself, my preparation and just be able to swing freely.”

But he delivered a career-best performance in last week's loss at Missouri. He made all three of his attempts, which were key in giving the Sooners' a late 23-16 lead with two minutes to go. That included a career-long 56-yard field goal at the end of the first half, which tied the third-longest make in program history.

“It was awesome," Schmit said. "I’ve kinda been waiting for a 50-plus yarder my entire career, high school and college. I’ve missed, I think, three in my career here in college, so I’ve been itching to get one. I didn’t know if that opportunity was gonna come. Even before the (season), I was telling myself if I ever were to get a 50-plus yarder, I knew I would have to make it just because they can be so slim.

"So I know when I got out there and got that chance, I knew I just had to swing for the fences and just trust myself.”

Schmit's resurgence has been a little overlooked as the Sooners' season has cratered. Despite his success, the Sooners are 5-5 on the season and are at risk of missing a bowl game for the first time since 1998. To avoid that, they'll have to snag at least one win against either No. 11 Alabama next weekend or at No. 15 LSU.

And while Schmit would always prefer team success over his own, he's been able to use his story to aspire confidence in his teammates as the Sooners look to end the season on a positive note.

"I try to use myself and my experiences as an example," Schmit said. "I’m not afraid to sit here and admit yes, I’ve struggled the past two years. Yes, I have not helped the team. I’ve put them in really bad positions. But I’m able to tell them it does get better, and I’m a living example of that. It is OK to struggle a little bit because it is OK and you are able and capable of coming back from even the depths. I was down in — it felt like — the lowest of lows.

"I know the world expects everyone to be perfect, but that’s just not reality. So I’m just able to help them and say it’s OK. I promise you can bounce back from it. It is possible.”

