How unexpected was Cayden Green's portal entry? The players didn't know
NORMAN — The transfer portal has become more and more unpredictable every year. The biggest example yet? OU offensive linemen Cayden Green's sudden entry on Tuesday afternoon.
The news of Green's entry broke while reporters were attending the Sooners' open practice in preparation for the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, OUInsider confirmed. Green was noticeably absent during practice.
Green, a true freshman, started four games and played 568 snaps during the regular season primarily at left tackle, per Pro Football Focus. He was seen as a heavy favorite for a starting spot next season, the Sooners' first in the SEC.
Just how unexpected was his entrance into the portal? Fellow OU lineman McKade Mettauer wasn't aware of it until he was asked by a reporter after practice.
"I haven't really heard anything about that," Mettauer said. "... It's finals week, I assumed he was taking a test. But that's for (OU coach Brent Venables) to talk about."
Now, the focus turns to a few different things. While Green has entered the portal, that doesn't necessarily mean that he can't come back. For example, Tawee Walker, who announced his entry into the portal last week, was at practice on Tuesday and appears to be available for the Sooners' bowl game.
However, if Green does depart, it leaves significant questions for the Alamo Bowl and beyond. Andrew Raym and Tyler Guyton have already departed as they prepare for the NFL Draft. While Walter Rouse will be available for the bowl game, it'll be his last with the Sooners.
'If Green officially departs, that leaves Jacob Sexton as the only returning offensive linemen that saw significant snaps for the Sooners in 2023.
NOTES
— One player that hasn't been discussed much is Jalil Farooq, who is wrapping up his third season as a Sooner. He was asked about his future after Tuesday's practice.
“Haven’t decided," Farooq said. "But I feel like I’m going to stay, most likely.”
It sounds like he's coming back, and he'll certainly be available for the bowl game. Farooq has recorded 41 receptions for 637 yards and two touchdowns this season.
— As mentioned previously, Walker is available for the Sooners' bowl game. OU running back Gavin Sawchuk was asked about Walker sticking around after practice.
"That means a lot," Walker said. "Finish what you started. He’s back out here continuing to play, finishing what he started coming here. I’m happy for him. I want the best for him, wish the best for him."
Could Walker return for the Sooners next season? It's unclear, but he added fuel to the fire after sending out a social media post after practice.
Walker has been a walk-on with the Sooners since arriving in early 2022.
— Mettauer was also asked about why he's playing in the Sooners' bowl game.
"I’m not gonna leave guys out to dry," Mettauer said. "I’m not going to send Jackson out there behind guys with no experience. I want to keep him safe. I want to play as many games as I can. I like football; I love football. So, it’s fun."
— OU cornerback Gentry Williams was asked about Danny Stutsman's return. The coolest part about it? The video announcement, which included a voiceover and appearance from OU legend Brian Bosworth.
"That was a cool video," Williams said. "He had the Corvette and then he had the little license plate with the ‘Danny Defense.’ Yeah, that was hard. He did a good job with that. He did a good job."
— Speaking of Williams, he said he's fully healthy and available for the Alamo Bowl.
"It’s been tough but the guys in this locker room definitely make it a lot easier for me," Williams said. "I’m battling some things personally but it doesn’t matter when I get on the field cause I’ma play for them.