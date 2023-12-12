NORMAN — The transfer portal has become more and more unpredictable every year. The biggest example yet? OU offensive linemen Cayden Green's sudden entry on Tuesday afternoon.

The news of Green's entry broke while reporters were attending the Sooners' open practice in preparation for the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 28, OUInsider confirmed. Green was noticeably absent during practice.

Green, a true freshman, started four games and played 568 snaps during the regular season primarily at left tackle, per Pro Football Focus. He was seen as a heavy favorite for a starting spot next season, the Sooners' first in the SEC.

Just how unexpected was his entrance into the portal? Fellow OU lineman McKade Mettauer wasn't aware of it until he was asked by a reporter after practice.

"I haven't really heard anything about that," Mettauer said. "... It's finals week, I assumed he was taking a test. But that's for (OU coach Brent Venables) to talk about."

Now, the focus turns to a few different things. While Green has entered the portal, that doesn't necessarily mean that he can't come back. For example, Tawee Walker, who announced his entry into the portal last week, was at practice on Tuesday and appears to be available for the Sooners' bowl game.

However, if Green does depart, it leaves significant questions for the Alamo Bowl and beyond. Andrew Raym and Tyler Guyton have already departed as they prepare for the NFL Draft. While Walter Rouse will be available for the bowl game, it'll be his last with the Sooners.

'If Green officially departs, that leaves Jacob Sexton as the only returning offensive linemen that saw significant snaps for the Sooners in 2023.