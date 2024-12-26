Notepad: New OC Ben Arbuckle working with QBs ahead of Armed Forces Bowl

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ben Arbuckle hasn't officially assumed his duties as the Sooners' new offensive coordinator. But that doesn't mean he isn't making an impact. While co-offensive coordinator Joe Jon Finley will remain the playcaller for the Sooners' Armed Forces Bowl matchup with Navy (11 a.m. Friday, ESPN), Arbuckle has gotten an early start with his other responsibilities as the team's quarterbacks coach. He's been involved the last couple weeks in the team's bowl prep and worked closely with Michael Hawkins, who will start at quarterback. For head coach Brent Venables, it gives the team a bit of a head start as they prepare to transition to Arbuckle's offense in the offseason. The Sooners are still primarily working the same way they have this season, but Arbuckle's main focus has been watching and learning. "He’s been here for a couple of weeks," Venables said during Thursday's press conference. "He’s been able to run the (individual) drills. I think probably the most important piece of this, transitionally speaking, is his ability to start to develop the relationships, understand what his quarterback can do, where we've got to get better. Certainly he’s been able to evaluate those types of things working with him. I think probably his biggest impact is developing the relationships before we get into 2025.” That's particularly important for the Sooners' returning players on offense, particularly several who project to be key contributors next season. That includes center Troy Everett, who has enjoyed his first impressions of Arbuckle. "I love Coach Arbuckle," Everett said. "Me and him, we like to bicker back and forth with each other. But I love him. He brings a lot of juice. I mean, he's with Mike (Hawkins) every step of the way, even Casey (Thompson). They have a play, and he's meeting them halfway, coaching with him. I love him. I can already see a difference."

Venables comments on R Mason Thomas' future

Thomas' future appeared to be solidified earlier this week. The social media account for 1Oklahoma — the Sooners' official NIL collective — tweeted a graphic Monday announcing the standout defensive end's return for next season, but it was deleted shortly after. While signs point towards Thomas returning for his senior year, Venables didn't confirm that during the press conference. "I'll let him talk to everybody whenever he wants to talk to everybody, but I know he's going to be lining up for us in this game," Venables said. "Look forward to that and his leadership and how he's grown as a leader and certainly his improvement as a player. Really proud of the leadership he's exemplified for all of our players and his commitment from beginning to end." Thomas, who will start at defensive end against Navy, leads the team in tackles for loss (11.5) and sacks (9.5) this season and has one year of eligibility remaining.

Davon Mitchell is 'really plugged in' ahead of bowl game

The true freshman tight end was notably listed on the depth chart for the bowl game earlier this month. Mitchell — who hasn't played this season — hasn't been a staple of the Sooners' travel roster. However, there could be an opportunity for Mitchell against Navy. With Bauer Sharp headed to LSU, the Sooners have three tight ends available for the game — Jake Roberts, Kaden Helms and Mitchell. While Roberts will be the starter, Mitchell could have a chance to log his first snaps of the season. "He’s gotten better," Venables said. "He’s put his head down. He’s gone to work, and he’s improved learning and knowing what to do. To me, there’s no excuse not to know what to do, and the coach can’t want it more than the player wants it for himself. So, he’s really plugged in, put his head down, he’s come to work every day. He’s a devastating blocker, potentially, and again he’s got great soft hands as well. Incredibly talented. Jake Roberts has done a really good job. Kaden Helms has done a really good job of helping him with his growth and maturation over the last few weeks.”

Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman officially out for Friday